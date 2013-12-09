Trending

2014 Santos Tour Down Under - Stage 6

January 26, 2014: Adeladie Street Circuit, 95km

What Henk Vogels says...

The general classification race may be over but for WorldTour teams and every other team that starts this race (Drapac included) will want to win a stage. There will be a lot of tired boys in the peloton by this point and with the hot weather racing, that’s only intensified. It’s not an easy circuit and it will hurt at 85km.

