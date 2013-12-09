2014 Santos Tour Down Under - Stage 1
January 21, 2014: Nuriootpa - Angaston, 135km
Stage 1: Nuriootpa - Angaston
What Henk Vogels says...
That’s going to be a really interesting race. It’s the first WorldTour event of the year; you can expect a 52km/h average for the first hour. A break should move around the 60 or 80km mark and it will be interesting to see who takes the bull by the horns in the finish because of the Menglers Hill climb 10km out and it’s possible for the break to then stay away.
That could be a sneaky stage for some teams in this race. A lot of people consider Corkscrew and Willunga as the key climbs but Menglers is not to be underestimated. I’ve got nightmares about that hill and dislike it.
