Stage 6 preview
Who will be declared the winner of the first WorldTour race of 2012?
Stage 6: Adelaide City Council Street Circuit -
Cameron Meyer says...
I had 8 seconds last year and that was still a bit close. You'd really like a little bit more than 10 seconds on a good sprinter. There's not much a climber can do on that last stage. You need around 10 seconds to be comfortable.
It could be as close. If you've got 1st and 2nd on the Willunga stage and they're the top two on GC, there could be only four seconds between them. If I was in second and only four seconds behind, I'd be trying on the last day. I think it still could be a really close race come that last day.
Matt Goss says...
You want to be in front, that's the normal answer but cut your losses. You don't want to rely on having to win the stage to win the race.
If you were there 5 seconds behind and you were more of a pure climber I think that's a gap that's doable to close back down and take back the race lead. I think it will be close. There will probably be a climber or, a stronger guy and there'll be a couple of stronger sprinters within that 10 second range behind. There'll be someone like a Valverde, or Sanchez or Gerrans or maybe even O'Grady of he's going really well and can follow the front.
