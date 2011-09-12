Trending

Mary Ellen Ash a step above in women's race

Wangsgard second home

Women's podium: Winner Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling, center), second place Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) and Nichole Wangsgard (Primal-Map My Ride) third place.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) on way to her second-place finish.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Alison Terick-Starnes finds herself on the front during the last lap of the women's race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) wins the women's race ahead of teh hard-charging Primal/Map My Ride and Vanderkitten-Focus teams.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling, center) finds herself in a champagne crossfire between WANGSGARD, Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/Map My Ride) and Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) after winning the women's race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Women's podium: Winner Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling, center), second place Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) and Nichole Wangsgard (Primal-Map My Ride) third place.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Peanut Butter & Co/Team Twenty12 manager Nicola Cranmer and Alison Tetrick-Starnes at staging. Starnes was the only Peanut Butter rider on hand, as her teammates were contesting races in Europe.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
SRAM NRS supplied bikes and neutral mechanical support for the Sacramento Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mary Ellen Ash (Los Gatos)
2Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/mapmyride)
3Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
5Ruth Winder (HDR/Lombardi's)
6Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten Racing presented)
7Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
8Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos)
9Heather Ross (Spokesman)
10Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
11Lindsay McAlpine (Dolce Vita Cycling)
12Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
13Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
14Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
15Josephine Morgan (Michael David Winery)
16Marley Smith (Touchstone Climbing)
17Heather Lipana (Rio Strada Racing)
18Lesley Jensen (Team One Racing)
19Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
20Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus)
21Shannon Bhatia (SJBC)
22Leila Cavanaugh (Team Fast FREDDIE)
23Nicole Slaton (Metromint Cycling)
24Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)

