Mary Ellen Ash a step above in women's race
Wangsgard second home
Elite Women: Sacramento, CA -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mary Ellen Ash (Los Gatos)
|2
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/mapmyride)
|3
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|4
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|5
|Ruth Winder (HDR/Lombardi's)
|6
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten Racing presented)
|7
|Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
|8
|Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos)
|9
|Heather Ross (Spokesman)
|10
|Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
|11
|Lindsay McAlpine (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|12
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|13
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|14
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|15
|Josephine Morgan (Michael David Winery)
|16
|Marley Smith (Touchstone Climbing)
|17
|Heather Lipana (Rio Strada Racing)
|18
|Lesley Jensen (Team One Racing)
|19
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|20
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|21
|Shannon Bhatia (SJBC)
|22
|Leila Cavanaugh (Team Fast FREDDIE)
|23
|Nicole Slaton (Metromint Cycling)
|24
|Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)
