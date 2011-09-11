Trending

Bahati tops Sacramento field

Carling and Williams outsprinted by former Rock Racing rider

Image 1 of 15

Podium flowers to the crowd from the winner in the Pactimo winner's jersey.

Podium flowers to the crowd from the winner in the Pactimo winner's jersey.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 15

USAC moto ref Greg Peart gives the go-ahead to start racing at the Sacramento Grand Prix.

USAC moto ref Greg Peart gives the go-ahead to start racing at the Sacramento Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 15

Vanderkitten DS Jono Coulter (left) and Sacramento Grand Prix race director Ryan Dawkins chat before the start of the pro womens' race.

Vanderkitten DS Jono Coulter (left) and Sacramento Grand Prix race director Ryan Dawkins chat before the start of the pro womens' race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 15

Dean LaBerge (Specialized Masters) launches his sprint shortly before the line to win the Masters race. LaBerge would later race the Pro Mens event with son James of the Specialized Juniors team.

Dean LaBerge (Specialized Masters) launches his sprint shortly before the line to win the Masters race. LaBerge would later race the Pro Mens event with son James of the Specialized Juniors team.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 15

Crowds enjoyed balmy weather during the evening-time Sacramento Grand Prix.

Crowds enjoyed balmy weather during the evening-time Sacramento Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 15

Rashaan Bahati is escorted to the start line during staging at the Sacramento Grand Prix.

Rashaan Bahati is escorted to the start line during staging at the Sacramento Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 15

Rashaan Bahati takes a quiet moment at staging before the start of the men's race.

Rashaan Bahati takes a quiet moment at staging before the start of the men's race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 15

Pro Men's field started seeing attacks on the second lap, indicating an exciting 80 minutes of racing ahead.

Pro Men's field started seeing attacks on the second lap, indicating an exciting 80 minutes of racing ahead.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 15

Rashaan Bahati was active in the six-man break that was absorbed on the last lap.

Rashaan Bahati was active in the six-man break that was absorbed on the last lap.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 15

The lead-outs get themselves set up.

The lead-outs get themselves set up.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 15

A break tries to gap the field early in the race.

A break tries to gap the field early in the race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 15

The sprint is on, but Bahati is too powerful for second place Josh Carling.

The sprint is on, but Bahati is too powerful for second place Josh Carling.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 15

Bahati raises his arms with a dominant sprint victory.

Bahati raises his arms with a dominant sprint victory.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 15

On to the back straight at the Sacramento GP.

On to the back straight at the Sacramento GP.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 15

The men's field in action.

The men's field in action.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
2Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
3Justin Williams (Major Motion Cycling)
4Charles Hutcheson (McGuire Cycling Team)
5Andrew Bosco (Full Circle Sports)
6David McCook (McGuire Cycling Team)
7Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
8Randy Bramblett (Pactimo Racing)
9Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
10Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
11Neil Bartley (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
12Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca)
13John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
14Stephen Pelaez (Bell Lap Racing)
15Michael Charleton (Red Peloton)
16Nicholas Oliver (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
17Diego GOROBIT
18Mark Wisecup (Red Peloton)
19Maxim Jenkins (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
20William Myers (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
21Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
22Judd Van Sickle (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
23Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Junior)
24Ryan Ramos
25Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
26Peter Graf (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
27Collin Samaan (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
28Sergei Badeka (McGuire Cycling Team)
29Andre Tenthorey (Sacramento Golden Wheelman)
30Dave Kause (BELGIUM BIKE / QUICKSTEP NORTH)
31Chris Espy (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
32Keven Bricknell (Team Mike's Bikes)
33Dean LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing Master)
34Richard Steele (Sacramento Golden Wheelmen)
35Kenny Strickland (SJBC)
36Todd Stone (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
37Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
38Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
39Toby Long (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
40Ricky ESCUELA (Full Circle Sports)
41Scott Peifer (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
42Jason Steele (unatached)
43Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca)
44Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
45Dave HOLBERT (KBS)
46Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes)
47Eric Riggs (Yahoo Cycling Team)
48Brett Park
49Patrick McClurg (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
50David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)
51Robert Sorenson (Millcreek Bicycles)
52Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
53Mark Walsh (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
54Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing Junior)
55Cody Tapley (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
56Cory Williams (Major Motion)
57Mark Duroy (Team Toms Shoes / Kind Human S)
58Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
59Forrest Koenig
60Andres Gil (Michel David Winery Cycling Te)
61Jason Snovel (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
62Philip Roberts (Cycles FANATIC)
63Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews