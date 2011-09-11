Bahati tops Sacramento field
Carling and Williams outsprinted by former Rock Racing rider
Elite Men: Sacramento, CA -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|2
|Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|3
|Justin Williams (Major Motion Cycling)
|4
|Charles Hutcheson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|5
|Andrew Bosco (Full Circle Sports)
|6
|David McCook (McGuire Cycling Team)
|7
|Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|8
|Randy Bramblett (Pactimo Racing)
|9
|Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|10
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|11
|Neil Bartley (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
|12
|Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca)
|13
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|14
|Stephen Pelaez (Bell Lap Racing)
|15
|Michael Charleton (Red Peloton)
|16
|Nicholas Oliver (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|17
|Diego GOROBIT
|18
|Mark Wisecup (Red Peloton)
|19
|Maxim Jenkins (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|20
|William Myers (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|21
|Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|22
|Judd Van Sickle (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|23
|Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Junior)
|24
|Ryan Ramos
|25
|Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|26
|Peter Graf (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|27
|Collin Samaan (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
|28
|Sergei Badeka (McGuire Cycling Team)
|29
|Andre Tenthorey (Sacramento Golden Wheelman)
|30
|Dave Kause (BELGIUM BIKE / QUICKSTEP NORTH)
|31
|Chris Espy (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
|32
|Keven Bricknell (Team Mike's Bikes)
|33
|Dean LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing Master)
|34
|Richard Steele (Sacramento Golden Wheelmen)
|35
|Kenny Strickland (SJBC)
|36
|Todd Stone (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|37
|Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
|38
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
|39
|Toby Long (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
|40
|Ricky ESCUELA (Full Circle Sports)
|41
|Scott Peifer (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|42
|Jason Steele (unatached)
|43
|Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca)
|44
|Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
|45
|Dave HOLBERT (KBS)
|46
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes)
|47
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo Cycling Team)
|48
|Brett Park
|49
|Patrick McClurg (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|50
|David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)
|51
|Robert Sorenson (Millcreek Bicycles)
|52
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|53
|Mark Walsh (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
|54
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing Junior)
|55
|Cody Tapley (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|56
|Cory Williams (Major Motion)
|57
|Mark Duroy (Team Toms Shoes / Kind Human S)
|58
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|59
|Forrest Koenig
|60
|Andres Gil (Michel David Winery Cycling Te)
|61
|Jason Snovel (Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|62
|Philip Roberts (Cycles FANATIC)
|63
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
