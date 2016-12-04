Trending

Ortenblad tops Summerhill

Van Den Ham takes third

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) rounding a corner in the sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
5Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
6Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
7Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
8Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD
9Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
10Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX

