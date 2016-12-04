Trending

Ruts N Guts Day 2 victory for Tobin Ortenblad

Travis Livermon and Kerry Werner round out podium

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing) gets his second win of the weekend

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing) gets his second win of the weekend
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
2Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
3Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
4Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
6Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
8Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
9Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
10Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
11Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder CycleSport/ YogaGlo
12Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
13Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
14Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road Team
15Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
16John Purvis (USA)
17Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
18Joachim Parbo (Den) Biciclista
19Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
20Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
21Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
22Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
23Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
24Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
25Colin Bromley (USA) PHENOM p/b Phobio
26Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
27Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
28Bjorn Selander (USA)
29Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
30Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
31Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
32Brian Staby (USA) CX Nation
33Ben Watkins (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. Black

Latest on Cyclingnews