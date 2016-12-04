Ruts N Guts Day 2 victory for Tobin Ortenblad
Travis Livermon and Kerry Werner round out podium
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|6
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|8
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder CycleSport/ YogaGlo
|12
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|13
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|14
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road Team
|15
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|16
|John Purvis (USA)
|17
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|18
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Biciclista
|19
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|20
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|21
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|22
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|23
|Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
|24
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|25
|Colin Bromley (USA) PHENOM p/b Phobio
|26
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|27
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|29
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
|30
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|31
|Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|32
|Brian Staby (USA) CX Nation
|33
|Ben Watkins (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. Black
