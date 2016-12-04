Trending

Compton doubles up at Ruts N Guts

Amanda Miller second, Rebecca Fahringer third

Katherine Compton (KFC racing p/b Trek&Panache) doubles up at Ruts N Guts

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek&Panache
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
4Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
5Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
6Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
7Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
8Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing
9Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM
10Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC
11Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
12Payten Maness (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
13Fiona Dougherty (USA) Bicycle World
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Speedy Ace Training
15Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
16Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru

