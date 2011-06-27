Trending

Brutt triumphs in road race

Katusha sweeps top seven places

Elite Men Road Race: Ufa -

PREVIOUS STAGE

Full Results
1Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team)4:51:56
2Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team)0:00:54
3Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team)
4Egor Silin (Katusha Team)0:01:12
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha Team)
6Vladimir Gusev (Katusha Team)0:01:37
7Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Katusha Team)0:02:57
8Pavel Kochetkov (Itera - Katusha)0:03:59
9Alexander Mironov (Katusha Team)0:04:02
10Andrey Solomennikov (Itera - Katusha)
11Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha Team)0:04:04
12Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha Team)0:05:05
13Nikolai Trussov (Katusha Team)0:06:50
14Nikita Eskov0:08:14
15Alexandre Bazhenov0:08:57
16Sergey Rudaskov (Itera - Katusha)0:10:41
17Daniil Komkov
18Anton Samokhvalov
19Ivan Seledkov
20Alexander Fadeev
21Dimitry Samokhvalov0:11:54

Latest on Cyclingnews