Ignatiev powers to TT title

Karpets claims silver, Sokotov bronze

Elite Men Time Trial: Ufa -

Full Results
1Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha Team)0:55:25
2Vladimir Karpets (Katusha Team)0:00:25
3Evgeny Sokolov0:00:42
4Artem Ovechkin (Katusha Team)0:00:45
5Valery Kaykov0:01:11
6Sergey Shilov0:01:21
7Alexander Rybakov0:01:38
8Timofey Kritskiy0:02:05
9Vladimir Gusev (Katusha Team)0:02:09
10Anton Samokhvalov0:02:46
11Alexandr Arekeev0:02:55
12Dmitry Kosyakov (Itera - Katusha)
13Pavel Korolev0:03:07
14Alexey Kunshin0:03:15
15Daniil Komkov0:03:17
16Leonid Krasnov0:03:36
17Pavel Kochetkov (Itera - Katusha)0:03:47
18Dimitry Ignatiev (Itera - Katusha)0:04:07
19Dimitry Samokhvalov0:05:06
20Alexander Prishpetniy (Itera - Katusha)0:05:27

