Steven Tronet (BigMat-Auber 93). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Steven Tronet (Auber 93) sprang something of a surprise as he claimed the opening stage of the Route du Sud with a well-timed effort in the uphill sprint finish in Auch. The Frenchman held off Romain Hardy (Cofidis) and Michael Carbel Svengaard (Cult Energy) on a day when Bryan Coquard (Europcar) had been widely tipped to shine.

Indeed, Coquard’s Europcar squad spent much of the afternoon at the head of the peloton, keeping the early break in check, but despite a fine lone cameo from Cyril Gautier, they lost control of affairs in the breathless final 15 kilometres of racing.

Although the help of Cult Energy ultimately helped Europcar to sweep up a determined group of late escapees led by Christopher Juul-Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the flamme rouge, the end result was that Coquard was largely bereft of teammates in the final kilometre and he failed to make an impact in the sprint.

Instead, it was the in-form Tronet – winner of a stage of the Ronde de l’Oise last week – who stole the show in Auch by ripping clear of the peloton with a shade under 200 metres to go and opening a winning gap. Hardy and Svengaard reacted but were unable to get back on terms, while Quentin Pacher (Armée de Terre) led the rest of the peloton home at three seconds.

At 204 kilometres, Thursday’s stage was the longest of the Route du Sud, and the échappée matinale forged clear shortly after the flag dropped. Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea), Daniel Martinez (Colombia) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) soon built up a lead of four minutes, though there were never given much leeway by a Europcar squad eager to set up Coquard for the win.

Alberto Contador was making his first appearance since winning the Giro d’Italia last month and the Route du Sud will be his lone competitive outing ahead of the Tour de France. The Spaniard spent much of the day ensconced amid a phalanx of his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates near the head of the peloton and he would go on to finish the stage in 10th place.

Nairo Quintana, too, is on hand for his final preparation race ahead of the Tour. After a longer lay-off than Contador – he has been in his native Colombia since the Tour de Romandie in early May – Quintana finished safely in the peloton, as did Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).

For the most part, Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo squad were content to maintain a watching brief, but Europcar’s pace-making gradually clipped back the four leaders’ advantage, and with 25 kilometres remaining, the gap was down to 1:30. That news was enough to fracture the escapees’ unity as they approached the climb of the Côte de Lavardens, with the 19-year-old Martinez zipping off the front alone.

The also triggered a spate of attacks in the main peloton, with Juul-Jensen following Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) when he jumped away with 17 kilometres to go. They caught and passed Martinez shortly afterwards, and they were later joined by chasers Quentin Jauregi (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Karel Hnik (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) as Europcar struggled to bring order to the front end of the bunch.

Although Bérard dropped back almost immediately, the five remaining leaders quickly found common cause and resolutely defending a lead of 15 seconds into the final two kilometres – indeed, were it not for Cult Energy’s decision to back Svengaard’s chances in a mass finish over Hnik in a putative sprint from the break, they may very well have stayed away. Instead, however, the race came back together, and Tronet made light work of the uphill finishing straight to claim victory and the overall lead.

Friday’s second stage from Auch to Saint-Gaudens should offer a further chance for the fast men, though it follows a hilly route that might yet force a selection ahead of the finishing circuit, while on Saturday, the peloton faces the queen stage over the Haut-Balestas, Col de Val Louron Azet and Port de Balès en route to the finish in Luchon.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 4:59:41 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:03 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 19 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 20 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 25 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 26 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 29 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 33 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 34 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 37 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 38 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 41 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 42 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 47 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 48 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 50 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 55 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 61 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 65 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:00:21 67 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 68 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:25 70 Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 71 Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 72 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 73 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:33 74 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:45 75 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:00:46 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:49 78 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 80 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 81 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 83 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:01:10 84 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 85 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 86 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:19 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:03:39 88 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:04:18 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:40 90 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 0:05:16 91 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 92 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 93 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:19 94 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 95 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:34 96 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 97 Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 98 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea 99 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia 100 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 101 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 102 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 103 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea 104 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:53 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:01 106 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:59 107 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:27 111 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia 113 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 114 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 117 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:11:18 118 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 120 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 122 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:21 123 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:24