Tronet wins stage 1 of the Route du Sud

Contador places 10th in first race since Giro d'Italia

Steven Tronet (BigMat-Auber 93).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Steven Tronet (Auber 93) sprang something of a surprise as he claimed the opening stage of the Route du Sud with a well-timed effort in the uphill sprint finish in Auch. The Frenchman held off Romain Hardy (Cofidis) and Michael Carbel Svengaard (Cult Energy) on a day when Bryan Coquard (Europcar) had been widely tipped to shine.

Indeed, Coquard’s Europcar squad spent much of the afternoon at the head of the peloton, keeping the early break in check, but despite a fine lone cameo from Cyril Gautier, they lost control of affairs in the breathless final 15 kilometres of racing.

Although the help of Cult Energy ultimately helped Europcar to sweep up a determined group of late escapees led by Christopher Juul-Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the flamme rouge, the end result was that Coquard was largely bereft of teammates in the final kilometre and he failed to make an impact in the sprint.

Instead, it was the in-form Tronet – winner of a stage of the Ronde de l’Oise last week – who stole the show in Auch by ripping clear of the peloton with a shade under 200 metres to go and opening a winning gap. Hardy and Svengaard reacted but were unable to get back on terms, while Quentin Pacher (Armée de Terre) led the rest of the peloton home at three seconds.

Contador

At 204 kilometres, Thursday’s stage was the longest of the Route du Sud, and the échappée matinale forged clear shortly after the flag dropped. Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea), Daniel Martinez (Colombia) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) soon built up a lead of four minutes, though there were never given much leeway by a Europcar squad eager to set up Coquard for the win.

Alberto Contador was making his first appearance since winning the Giro d’Italia last month and the Route du Sud will be his lone competitive outing ahead of the Tour de France. The Spaniard spent much of the day ensconced amid a phalanx of his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates near the head of the peloton and he would go on to finish the stage in 10th place.

Nairo Quintana, too, is on hand for his final preparation race ahead of the Tour. After a longer lay-off than Contador – he has been in his native Colombia since the Tour de Romandie in early May – Quintana finished safely in the peloton, as did Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).

For the most part, Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo squad were content to maintain a watching brief, but Europcar’s pace-making gradually clipped back the four leaders’ advantage, and with 25 kilometres remaining, the gap was down to 1:30. That news was enough to fracture the escapees’ unity as they approached the climb of the Côte de Lavardens, with the 19-year-old Martinez zipping off the front alone.

The also triggered a spate of attacks in the main peloton, with Juul-Jensen following Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) when he jumped away with 17 kilometres to go. They caught and passed Martinez shortly afterwards, and they were later joined by chasers Quentin Jauregi (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Karel Hnik (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) as Europcar struggled to bring order to the front end of the bunch.

Although Bérard dropped back almost immediately, the five remaining leaders quickly found common cause and resolutely defending a lead of 15 seconds into the final two kilometres – indeed, were it not for Cult Energy’s decision to back Svengaard’s chances in a mass finish over Hnik in a putative sprint from the break, they may very well have stayed away. Instead, however, the race came back together, and Tronet made light work of the uphill finishing straight to claim victory and the overall lead.

Friday’s second stage from Auch to Saint-Gaudens should offer a further chance for the fast men, though it follows a hilly route that might yet force a selection ahead of the finishing circuit, while on Saturday, the peloton faces the queen stage over the Haut-Balestas, Col de Val Louron Azet and Port de Balès en route to the finish in Luchon.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 934:59:41
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:03
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
19César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
20Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
25Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
26Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
29Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
34Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
37Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
38Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
41Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
47David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
48Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
55Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
61Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
65Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:00:21
67Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
68Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:25
70Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
71Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
72Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
73Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:33
74Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:45
75Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:46
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:49
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
81Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
83John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:01:10
84Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
86Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:19
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:39
88Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:04:18
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:40
90David Menut (Fra) Auber 930:05:16
91Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
92Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
93Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:19
94Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
95Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:34
96Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
97Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
98Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
99Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
100Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
101Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
102Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
103Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
104Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:53
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:01
106Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:59
107Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:27
111Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
113Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
114Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
117Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:11:18
118Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
119Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
120Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
122Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:21
123Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
124Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:24

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 934:59:31
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:13
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
19César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
20Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
25Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
26Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
29Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
34Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
37Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
38Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
41Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
47David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
48Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
55Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
61Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
65Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:00:31
67Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
68Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:35
70Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
71Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
72Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
73Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:43
74Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:55
75Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:56
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
81Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
83John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:01:20
84Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:54
86Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:49
88Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:04:28
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
90Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:05:23
91David Menut (Fra) Auber 930:05:26
92Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
93Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:29
94Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
95Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea0:06:41
96Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:44
97Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
98Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
99Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
100Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
101Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
102Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
103Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
104Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:03
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:11
106Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:09
107Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:31
111Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:37
112Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
114Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
115Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
117Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:11:28
118Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
119Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
120Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
122Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:31
123Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
124Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:34

