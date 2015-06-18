Tronet wins stage 1 of the Route du Sud
Contador places 10th in first race since Giro d'Italia
Steven Tronet (Auber 93) sprang something of a surprise as he claimed the opening stage of the Route du Sud with a well-timed effort in the uphill sprint finish in Auch. The Frenchman held off Romain Hardy (Cofidis) and Michael Carbel Svengaard (Cult Energy) on a day when Bryan Coquard (Europcar) had been widely tipped to shine.
Indeed, Coquard’s Europcar squad spent much of the afternoon at the head of the peloton, keeping the early break in check, but despite a fine lone cameo from Cyril Gautier, they lost control of affairs in the breathless final 15 kilometres of racing.
Although the help of Cult Energy ultimately helped Europcar to sweep up a determined group of late escapees led by Christopher Juul-Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the flamme rouge, the end result was that Coquard was largely bereft of teammates in the final kilometre and he failed to make an impact in the sprint.
Instead, it was the in-form Tronet – winner of a stage of the Ronde de l’Oise last week – who stole the show in Auch by ripping clear of the peloton with a shade under 200 metres to go and opening a winning gap. Hardy and Svengaard reacted but were unable to get back on terms, while Quentin Pacher (Armée de Terre) led the rest of the peloton home at three seconds.
Contador
At 204 kilometres, Thursday’s stage was the longest of the Route du Sud, and the échappée matinale forged clear shortly after the flag dropped. Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea), Daniel Martinez (Colombia) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) soon built up a lead of four minutes, though there were never given much leeway by a Europcar squad eager to set up Coquard for the win.
Alberto Contador was making his first appearance since winning the Giro d’Italia last month and the Route du Sud will be his lone competitive outing ahead of the Tour de France. The Spaniard spent much of the day ensconced amid a phalanx of his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates near the head of the peloton and he would go on to finish the stage in 10th place.
Nairo Quintana, too, is on hand for his final preparation race ahead of the Tour. After a longer lay-off than Contador – he has been in his native Colombia since the Tour de Romandie in early May – Quintana finished safely in the peloton, as did Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).
For the most part, Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo squad were content to maintain a watching brief, but Europcar’s pace-making gradually clipped back the four leaders’ advantage, and with 25 kilometres remaining, the gap was down to 1:30. That news was enough to fracture the escapees’ unity as they approached the climb of the Côte de Lavardens, with the 19-year-old Martinez zipping off the front alone.
The also triggered a spate of attacks in the main peloton, with Juul-Jensen following Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) when he jumped away with 17 kilometres to go. They caught and passed Martinez shortly afterwards, and they were later joined by chasers Quentin Jauregi (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Karel Hnik (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) as Europcar struggled to bring order to the front end of the bunch.
Although Bérard dropped back almost immediately, the five remaining leaders quickly found common cause and resolutely defending a lead of 15 seconds into the final two kilometres – indeed, were it not for Cult Energy’s decision to back Svengaard’s chances in a mass finish over Hnik in a putative sprint from the break, they may very well have stayed away. Instead, however, the race came back together, and Tronet made light work of the uphill finishing straight to claim victory and the overall lead.
Friday’s second stage from Auch to Saint-Gaudens should offer a further chance for the fast men, though it follows a hilly route that might yet force a selection ahead of the finishing circuit, while on Saturday, the peloton faces the queen stage over the Haut-Balestas, Col de Val Louron Azet and Port de Balès en route to the finish in Luchon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|4:59:41
|2
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:03
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|19
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|20
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|25
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|26
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|29
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|33
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|34
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|37
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|38
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|41
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|42
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|47
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|48
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|49
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|50
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|55
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|59
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|61
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|65
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:21
|67
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|68
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|70
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|71
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|72
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|73
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|74
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:45
|75
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:00:46
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:49
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|81
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|84
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|85
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|86
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:19
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|88
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:04:18
|89
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:40
|90
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:16
|91
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|92
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|93
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:19
|94
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|95
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:34
|96
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|97
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|98
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|99
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|100
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|101
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|102
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|103
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|104
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:53
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:01
|106
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:59
|107
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|108
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:27
|111
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|113
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|114
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|117
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:11:18
|118
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|120
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|122
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:21
|123
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:24
