Skil Shimano's Vissers wins in Holland
Cappelle, Smit round out top three
First-year- pro Job Vissers won the Ronde van Overijsselon Saturday. The 25-year-old Skil-Shimano racer outsprinted Belgian rider Andy Capelle (Willems Verandas) on the streest of Rijssen. Vissers and Capelle had escaped off the front with eight kilometeres to go. Dennis Smit was third.
|1
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:46:17
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|Dennis Smit (Ned)
|0:00:15
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:28
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|8
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|12
|Wouter Sybrandy (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|15
|Gijs Strating (Ned)
|16
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|17
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|18
|Mart Van Blanken (Ned)
|19
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|20
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Wim Botman (Ned)
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|23
|René Hooghiemster (Ned)
|24
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned)
|25
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:35
|26
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:00
|28
|Marco Brus (Ned)
|29
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|30
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Lars Jun (Ned)
|32
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|34
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|35
|Jean-Michel Comminette (Bel)
|36
|Michael Joannisse (Can)
|37
|Dennis Kreder (Ned)
|38
|Jasper Lenferink (Ned)
|39
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned)
|40
|Steven Stenekes (Ned)
|41
|Ramon Windt (Ned)
|42
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|43
|Jordy Luisman (Ned)
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
|45
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|46
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|47
|Makoto Shimada (Jpn)
|48
|Mathijs Boerrigter (Ned)
|49
|Ivor Bruin (Ned)
|50
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|51
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Richard De Jonge (Ned)
|53
|Rik Fransen (Ned)
|54
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|55
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned)
|56
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|58
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned)
|59
|Dennis Luyt (Ned)
|60
|Nick Kweldam (Ned)
|61
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|63
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:01:12
|64
|Joris De Boer (Ned)
|0:01:17
|65
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:19
|66
|Stephen Adams (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:02:51
|67
|Jurjen De Vries (Ned)
|68
|Robin Braamhaar (Ned)
|69
|Johnny Van Diermen (Ned)
|70
|Barry Hulzebos (Ned)
|71
|Robert Bovenhuis (Ned)
|72
|Kees Janssen (Ned)
|73
|Toby Reimert (Ned)
|74
|Roy De Waal (Ned)
|75
|Camiel Denis (Ned)
|76
|Bram De Kort (Ned)
|77
|Coen Rijpma (Ned)
|78
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Joost Koelen (Ned)
|80
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Wouter De Groot (Ned)
|82
|Daan Meijers (Ned)
|83
|Jos Pronk (Ned)
|84
|Sipke Zijlstra (Ned)
|85
|Arne Hassink (Ned)
|0:04:21
|86
|Gerrit-Jan Soepenberg (Ned)
