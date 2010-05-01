Trending

Skil Shimano's Vissers wins in Holland

Cappelle, Smit round out top three

First-year- pro Job Vissers won the Ronde van Overijsselon Saturday. The 25-year-old Skil-Shimano racer outsprinted Belgian rider Andy Capelle (Willems Verandas) on the streest of Rijssen. Vissers and Capelle had escaped off the front with eight kilometeres to go.  Dennis Smit was third.

Full Results
1Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:46:17
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
3Dennis Smit (Ned)0:00:15
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:28
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
8Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
12Wouter Sybrandy (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
13Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Gijs Strating (Ned)
16Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
17Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
18Mart Van Blanken (Ned)
19Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
20Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Wim Botman (Ned)
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
23René Hooghiemster (Ned)
24Thijs Poelstra (Ned)
25Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:35
26Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
27Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:00
28Marco Brus (Ned)
29Erik Mohs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
30Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Lars Jun (Ned)
32Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
34Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
35Jean-Michel Comminette (Bel)
36Michael Joannisse (Can)
37Dennis Kreder (Ned)
38Jasper Lenferink (Ned)
39Bouke Kuiper (Ned)
40Steven Stenekes (Ned)
41Ramon Windt (Ned)
42Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
43Jordy Luisman (Ned)
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
45Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
46Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
47Makoto Shimada (Jpn)
48Mathijs Boerrigter (Ned)
49Ivor Bruin (Ned)
50Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
51Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Richard De Jonge (Ned)
53Rik Fransen (Ned)
54Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
55Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned)
56Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
58Jelmer Asjes (Ned)
59Dennis Luyt (Ned)
60Nick Kweldam (Ned)
61Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
62Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
63Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:01:12
64Joris De Boer (Ned)0:01:17
65Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:19
66Stephen Adams (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:02:51
67Jurjen De Vries (Ned)
68Robin Braamhaar (Ned)
69Johnny Van Diermen (Ned)
70Barry Hulzebos (Ned)
71Robert Bovenhuis (Ned)
72Kees Janssen (Ned)
73Toby Reimert (Ned)
74Roy De Waal (Ned)
75Camiel Denis (Ned)
76Bram De Kort (Ned)
77Coen Rijpma (Ned)
78Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Joost Koelen (Ned)
80Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Wouter De Groot (Ned)
82Daan Meijers (Ned)
83Jos Pronk (Ned)
84Sipke Zijlstra (Ned)
85Arne Hassink (Ned)0:04:21
86Gerrit-Jan Soepenberg (Ned)

