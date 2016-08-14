Skylar Schneider wins Rochester Twilight Criterium
Slappendel second and Samantha Schneider third
Women: Rochester -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|2
|Iris Slappendel (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|4
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|6
|Josie Talbot (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|7
|Leslie Timm (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buch)
|8
|Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery - Opus)
|9
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|10
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|11
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|12
|Emma White (Rally Cycling)
|13
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling)
|14
|Amelie Bruneau (The Cyclery-Opus)
|15
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|16
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|17
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|18
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|19
|Miriam Brouwer (The Cyclery Opus)
|20
|Hillary Lowry (Team Ncch P/B Dec Express)
|21
|Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-Opus)
|22
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|23
|Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNS
|Chelsea Knapp (H+H Racing)
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Team Ncch P/B Dec Express)
|DNF
|Emily Marcolini (Phi Hotels/ Pk Express Pb Holid)
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (Pedalpowertraining.Com)
|DNF
|Allyson Gillard (Trj-Telecom Desjardins-Ford)
|DNF
|Lauren Leclaire (Pedalpowertraining.Com)
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|DNF
|Tess Oliver (Qcw Cycling)
|DNF
|Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Laura Summers (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturing)
