Trending

Skylar Schneider wins Rochester Twilight Criterium

Slappendel second and Samantha Schneider third

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Skylar Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
2Iris Slappendel (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Samantha Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
4Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
6Josie Talbot (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
7Leslie Timm (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buch)
8Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery - Opus)
9Yussely Soto (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
10Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
11Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
12Emma White (Rally Cycling)
13Marie-Soleil Blais (Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling)
14Amelie Bruneau (The Cyclery-Opus)
15Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
16Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
17Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
18Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
19Miriam Brouwer (The Cyclery Opus)
20Hillary Lowry (Team Ncch P/B Dec Express)
21Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-Opus)
22Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
23Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNSChelsea Knapp (H+H Racing)
DNFKaitlyn Steeves (Team Ncch P/B Dec Express)
DNFEmily Marcolini (Phi Hotels/ Pk Express Pb Holid)
DNFErin Faccone (Pedalpowertraining.Com)
DNFAllyson Gillard (Trj-Telecom Desjardins-Ford)
DNFLauren Leclaire (Pedalpowertraining.Com)
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFLexie Millard (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
DNFTess Oliver (Qcw Cycling)
DNFJessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
DNFLaura Summers (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturing)

Latest on Cyclingnews