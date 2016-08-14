Keough wins Rochester Twilight Criterium
Aitcheson second, Veal third
Men: Rochester -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|3
|Ed Veal (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
|4
|Trevor O'Donnell (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
|5
|Tyler Magner (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|6
|John Harris (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|7
|Jeffery Schiller (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)
|8
|Curtis White (Rally Cycling)
|9
|Chris Meacham (Pushworks P/B Van Dessel)
|10
|Andrew House (Two Wheels Epic Sports Bcc)
|11
|Rafael A. Meran (Crca/Foundation)
|12
|Anton Varabei (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
|13
|Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
|14
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|15
|Eric Johnston (Ncch P/Be Dec Express)
|16
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|17
|Simon Fothergill (Ncch P/B Dec Expeess)
|18
|Guillaume Nelessen (Vandessel Factory Team)
|19
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|20
|Marc Freemantle (Real Deal D'ornellas P/B Garnea)
|21
|Brendan Mccormack (Ccb Racing)
|22
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|23
|Brad Bradford (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
|24
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|25
|Thomas Barnett (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi)
|26
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|27
|Graham Garber (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi)
|28
|Cristian Torres (Crca/Foundation)
|29
|Bill Elliston (Pushworks P/B Van Dessel)
|30
|John Hunter (Nalgene / Escadrille Cycling)
|DNS
|Ted Horwitz (Monster Media Racing/Fasturdays)
|DNF
|Josh Rovner (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Norlandy Taveras (Crca/Foundation)
|DNF
|Adam Lefebvre (Kallisto-Fcv P/B Toyo Tires)
|DNF
|Jonathan Lewis (Ncch P/B Dec Express)
|DNF
|Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
|DNF
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi)
|DNF
|Matt Brophy (Credit Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Adderlyn Cruz (Crca/Foundation)
|DNF
|Cantin Dominic (Team Dac/Stelvio Jet P/B Ct)
|DNF
|Chris Ernst (Kallisto Fcv/Pb Toyo Tires)
|DNF
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|DNF
|Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|DNF
|John Holden (Nalgene / Escadrille Cycling)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy