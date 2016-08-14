Trending

Keough wins Rochester Twilight Criterium

Aitcheson second, Veal third

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) rode to a strong second place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
2Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
3Ed Veal (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
4Trevor O'Donnell (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
5Tyler Magner (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
6John Harris (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
7Jeffery Schiller (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)
8Curtis White (Rally Cycling)
9Chris Meacham (Pushworks P/B Van Dessel)
10Andrew House (Two Wheels Epic Sports Bcc)
11Rafael A. Meran (Crca/Foundation)
12Anton Varabei (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
13Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
14Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
15Eric Johnston (Ncch P/Be Dec Express)
16Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
17Simon Fothergill (Ncch P/B Dec Expeess)
18Guillaume Nelessen (Vandessel Factory Team)
19Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
20Marc Freemantle (Real Deal D'ornellas P/B Garnea)
21Brendan Mccormack (Ccb Racing)
22Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
23Brad Bradford (Realdeal/D'ornellas P/B Garneau)
24David Dawson (Team Skyline)
25Thomas Barnett (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi)
26Carlos Alzate Escobar (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
27Graham Garber (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi)
28Cristian Torres (Crca/Foundation)
29Bill Elliston (Pushworks P/B Van Dessel)
30John Hunter (Nalgene / Escadrille Cycling)
DNSTed Horwitz (Monster Media Racing/Fasturdays)
DNFJosh Rovner (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFNorlandy Taveras (Crca/Foundation)
DNFAdam Lefebvre (Kallisto-Fcv P/B Toyo Tires)
DNFJonathan Lewis (Ncch P/B Dec Express)
DNFKyle Penny (Team Skyline)
DNFTimothy Ahearn (Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi)
DNFMatt Brophy (Credit Velo - Trek)
DNFAdderlyn Cruz (Crca/Foundation)
DNFCantin Dominic (Team Dac/Stelvio Jet P/B Ct)
DNFChris Ernst (Kallisto Fcv/Pb Toyo Tires)
DNFJoshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
DNFGilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
DNFJohn Holden (Nalgene / Escadrille Cycling)

