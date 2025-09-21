Rochester Cyclocross Race: Manon Bakker and Eric Brunner win elite C1 races in second round of US Cyclocross Series
Maghalie Rochette, Sydney McGill on podium for elite women while US cyclocross champion Andrew Strohmeyer, Tyler Clark go second, third for elite men
Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) won the C1 races on the first day of Rochester Cyclocross in Rochester, New York, the second round of the US Cyclocross Series (USCX).
Capitalising on an early crash by Nico Noll and Lauren Zorner, Bakker surged ahead with Caroline Mani (VeloMafia) and Sydney McGill (Lastig Off-Road Racing) in close pursuit through the opening laps. Their move split the race and left the rest of the pack scrambling to recover. Behind the leaders, Canadian Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) launched a determined chase, steadily working her way through traffic until she joined Mani and McGill before the halfway point of the race.
At the halfway mark, Bakker held a steady 20–30 second advantage over the trio of Rochette, Mani, and McGill. The final laps confirmed Bakker’s dominance, as the Dutch rider claimed a solo victory, 14 seconds ahead of Rochette while McGill outlasted Mani to claim the final podium spot.
After nabbing the holeshot in the men’s race, Competitive Edge Racing teammates Cody Scott and Dylan Zakrajsek set a rapid opening pace. Brunner started sluggishly, briefly sitting around tenth, but quickly fought back into the top five by the end of the first lap. Similar to previous years, the early circuits featured large-group racing, with a nine-rider lead pack, but the cohesion unravelled quickly.
Brunner and US cyclocross champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD TREK Bikes) moved clear while former Canadian U23 champion Tyler Clark chased solo. Scott, Kerry Werner (VeloMafia), Zakrajsek, and Tofik Bashir (CXD Trek Bikes) formed the next group which splintered under the pace.
With three laps remaining, as Clark was threatening to bridge across, Brunner attacked through the start-finish to maintain separation. Into the final two laps, Brunner and Strohmeyer traded short bursts, doing just enough to keep all at bay. On the bell lap, Brunner managed to get a small gap, which he carried to the line. Strohmeyer claimed second, crossing the line 11 seconds later. Clark secured third.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
