US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel outsprints Maghalie Rochette for C1 women's win at Rochester Cyclocross

Sidney McGill holds off Manon Bakker for third at Genessee Valley Park

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) in the lead on opening weekend of USCX
Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) in the lead on opening weekend of USCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing) outsprinted Maghalie Rochette (Canyon) to win the C1 elite women's contest at Rochester Cyclocross. It was the second weekend of racing for the Trek US Cyclocross Series, and a third consecutive USCX victory for Clauzel, who won both days at GO Cross in Virginia. 

Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) then held off Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) for the final podium spot, as the duo finished nine seconds off the winning pace. Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing) finished fifth, 18 seconds back, in the seven-lap race.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

