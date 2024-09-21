US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel outsprints Maghalie Rochette for C1 women's win at Rochester Cyclocross

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing) outsprinted Maghalie Rochette (Canyon) to win the C1 elite women's contest at Rochester Cyclocross. It was the second weekend of racing for the Trek US Cyclocross Series, and a third consecutive USCX victory for Clauzel, who won both days at GO Cross in Virginia.

Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) then held off Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) for the final podium spot, as the duo finished nine seconds off the winning pace. Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing) finished fifth, 18 seconds back, in the seven-lap race.

Rochette, who swept all races in the USCX last year to dominate the elite women's overall title, made her first appearance of this year's series in Rochester, where she has won eight times across previous years. She was part of a cluster of race favourites at the front on the opening lap, joined by McGill, Clauzel and Bakker.

A trio of riders - Mani, Katie Clouse (Stve Tilford Foundation) and Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing) - kept the lead quartet in check by just a handful of seconds, and by the second lap Mani had bridged to the front group to make it five setting the pace.

By the start of the fourth circuit, Bakker, Rochette and Clauzel built a 6-second lead over McGill and Mani, while Clouse chased solo another 34 seconds back.

Rochette and Clauzel accelerated away from Bakker on the sixth lap and put in 10 seconds, then McGill was able to join the Dutch rider in the chase while Mani had to ride solo in fifth. The moves led to a pair of sprints to confirm the podium.

A total of 37 starters charged across the varied terrain at Genesee Valley Park on an overcast, warm day in Rochester, New York, with light rain making the grassy sections slippery. The 3km course included 42 metres (139 feet) of vertical gain on each pass, ridden on Saturday in a clockwise direction to hit much of the punchy climbs early, from the Wall run-up to Double Trouble in the woods. The back half of the course featured wide passing lanes and the Belgian staircase.

A new cobbled section before the Wall was removed from Saturday's C1 elite races due to rider feedback on pre-rides due to a few damaged rims and punctures. That section is set to be used in the C2 races Sunday as the riders will pass on a slower uphill direction.

Results

