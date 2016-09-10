Image 1 of 26 Women’s podium (L to R) Emma White (Cannondale) 2nd, Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) 1st, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Ellen Nobel on the new course at Genesee Valley Park. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 26 Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) found herself sandwiched between Cannondale Team-mates Kaitie Antonneau and Emma White. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) runs a log step barrier with Maghalie Rochette chasing her. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 26 Courtenay McFadden riding in the top ten with three laps remaining. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 26 USA U-23 Champion Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) running some log steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Racing) running alongside Amanda Miller (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 26 Sophia Gomez Villafane (Ten Speed Hero) pushes her bike on a very steep run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 26 Unlike most riders who were pushing their bikes on this run-up, Ashley Barson shouldered hers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) finished the race without celebration, as she was apparently exhausted due to the heat. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 26 Emma White (Cannondale) finishing in second place due to a major last lap effort. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 26 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) crossed the finish line and collapsed due to the heat. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) chases the leaders during lap two of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 26 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) led for a couple laps, but was taken to hospital at the end of the race as she apparently suffered heat stroke. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) seemed to be smiling as she rode off the front with two laps remaining. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 26 Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) got to wear her U-23 national champions kit since Katie Compton was absent from the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 26 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) had been on the Rochester podium in the past (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 26 French National Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) and USA U-23 National Champion Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Amanda Miller (Boulder Cyclesport), and Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) took the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the Elite Women onto the course. 106 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) rounding a tricky corner while in first place on the dusty course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) racing in second place during the first lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) suffered a mechanical that would cost her any chance of winning. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 26 Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) was able to ride the impossible on this downhill U-Turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 26 Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) was not able to complete the race for unknown reasons. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) went to the front with two laps remaining and powered her way to victory on the new Genesee Valley Park course. Emma White (Cannondale) moved into second place during the closing laps to earn second place. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) rounded out the podium in third place.

The inaugural racing at Genesee Valley Park took place in brutally hot and humid conditions that affected the race outcome. Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) had been leading the race when she began to feel the effects of the heat. While she finished the race, she was taken to hospital with apparent heat stroke.

Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) commented, "The heat really got to me today and I had to dial it back for a lap or two.

For the first part of the race, Antonneau, Miller, Caroline Mani (Raliegh Clement), Rochette, Nobel, and White were all in the mix. Unfortunately Mani tangled with a tree and clogged her cassette with debris. Rochette suffered a puncture due to a nail but was able to remain in contention.

Anntonneau made a move with two laps remaining and passed a suffering Rochette. From there she appeared to sail into victory, but was so spent at the finish that she could barely raise her hand in victory.

The new course at Genesee Valley Park was fast, had less climbing than the previous course at Ellison Park, had long stretches on grasse, but also had many more technical features including steep run-ups and twisty wooded singletrack.

Nobel weighed in on the course. "I think the changes over last year were really good ones. Kudos to the promoter. I know it was really a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. I think this course is far and away more fun than last year."

Anntoneau said, "It was a really hard course because it was all power and so much pedaling. Last year suited me a little bit better, but this is really good practice for Vegas."

Not known for her power riding, Antonneau commented, "I have been trying really hard to work on my weaknesses with my coach Kristen (Armstrong). Hopefully things will go well."

