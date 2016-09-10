Rochester 'cross victory for Kaitlin Antonneau
Emma White and Amanda Miller complete podium
Elite Women: -
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) went to the front with two laps remaining and powered her way to victory on the new Genesee Valley Park course. Emma White (Cannondale) moved into second place during the closing laps to earn second place. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) rounded out the podium in third place.
The inaugural racing at Genesee Valley Park took place in brutally hot and humid conditions that affected the race outcome. Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) had been leading the race when she began to feel the effects of the heat. While she finished the race, she was taken to hospital with apparent heat stroke.
Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) commented, "The heat really got to me today and I had to dial it back for a lap or two.
For the first part of the race, Antonneau, Miller, Caroline Mani (Raliegh Clement), Rochette, Nobel, and White were all in the mix. Unfortunately Mani tangled with a tree and clogged her cassette with debris. Rochette suffered a puncture due to a nail but was able to remain in contention.
Anntonneau made a move with two laps remaining and passed a suffering Rochette. From there she appeared to sail into victory, but was so spent at the finish that she could barely raise her hand in victory.
The new course at Genesee Valley Park was fast, had less climbing than the previous course at Ellison Park, had long stretches on grasse, but also had many more technical features including steep run-ups and twisty wooded singletrack.
Nobel weighed in on the course. "I think the changes over last year were really good ones. Kudos to the promoter. I know it was really a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. I think this course is far and away more fun than last year."
Anntoneau said, "It was a really hard course because it was all power and so much pedaling. Last year suited me a little bit better, but this is really good practice for Vegas."
Not known for her power riding, Antonneau commented, "I have been trying really hard to work on my weaknesses with my coach Kristen (Armstrong). Hopefully things will go well."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:45:41
|2
|Emma White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:00:21
|3
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)
|0:00:25
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:00:31
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer
|0:00:58
|6
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|0:01:35
|7
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:01:47
|8
|Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross)
|0:01:50
|9
|Cristel Ferrier (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/b Mazda)
|0:01:52
|10
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|0:02:24
|11
|Courtenay McFadden
|0:02:30
|12
|Jena Greaser
|0:02:39
|13
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|0:03:35
|14
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:03:50
|15
|Ashley Barson (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:04:03
|16
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (TenSpeed Hero)
|0:04:49
|17
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)
|0:05:14
|18
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:05:39
|19
|Ruby West (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:05:59
|20
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:06:14
|21
|Caitlin C. Bernstein (Vive La Tarte)
|0:06:49
|22
|Jen Malik (Women's CX Project)
|0:07:06
|23
|Shannon Mallory (NW Women's CX Project)
|0:07:17
|24
|Kennedy Adams (Women's CX Project)
|0:07:28
|25
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:09:06
|26
|Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports)
|0:09:58
|27
|Rhys May (JAM fund)
|28
|Melissa Presnell (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|29
|Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
|30
|Mackenzie Green (Women's CX Project)
|31
|Jessica Snyder
|DNF
|Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)
|DNF
|Elizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|DNS
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM)
|DNS
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
