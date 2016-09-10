Trending

Rochester 'cross victory for Kaitlin Antonneau

Emma White and Amanda Miller complete podium

Women’s podium (L to R) Emma White (Cannondale) 2nd, Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) 1st, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Ellen Nobel on the new course at Genesee Valley Park.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) found herself sandwiched between Cannondale Team-mates Kaitie Antonneau and Emma White.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) runs a log step barrier with Maghalie Rochette chasing her.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtenay McFadden riding in the top ten with three laps remaining.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA U-23 Champion Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) running some log steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Racing) running alongside Amanda Miller

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sophia Gomez Villafane (Ten Speed Hero) pushes her bike on a very steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Unlike most riders who were pushing their bikes on this run-up, Ashley Barson shouldered hers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) finished the race without celebration, as she was apparently exhausted due to the heat.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cannondale) finishing in second place due to a major last lap effort.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) crossed the finish line and collapsed due to the heat.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) chases the leaders during lap two of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) led for a couple laps, but was taken to hospital at the end of the race as she apparently suffered heat stroke.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) seemed to be smiling as she rode off the front with two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) got to wear her U-23 national champions kit since Katie Compton was absent from the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) had been on the Rochester podium in the past

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
French National Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) and USA U-23 National Champion Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Amanda Miller (Boulder Cyclesport), and Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) on the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) took the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the Elite Women onto the course. 106 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) rounding a tricky corner while in first place on the dusty course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) racing in second place during the first lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) suffered a mechanical that would cost her any chance of winning.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) was able to ride the impossible on this downhill U-Turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) was not able to complete the race for unknown reasons.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) went to the front with two laps remaining and powered her way to victory on the new Genesee Valley Park course. Emma White (Cannondale) moved into second place during the closing laps to earn second place. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) rounded out the podium in third place.

The inaugural racing at Genesee Valley Park took place in brutally hot and humid conditions that affected the race outcome. Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) had been leading the race when she began to feel the effects of the heat. While she finished the race, she was taken to hospital with apparent heat stroke.

Ellen Nobel (Aspire Racing) commented, "The heat really got to me today and I had to dial it back for a lap or two.

For the first part of the race, Antonneau, Miller, Caroline Mani (Raliegh Clement), Rochette, Nobel, and White were all in the mix. Unfortunately Mani tangled with a tree and clogged her cassette with debris. Rochette suffered a puncture due to a nail but was able to remain in contention.

Anntonneau made a move with two laps remaining and passed a suffering Rochette. From there she appeared to sail into victory, but was so spent at the finish that she could barely raise her hand in victory.

The new course at Genesee Valley Park was fast, had less climbing than the previous course at Ellison Park, had long stretches on grasse, but also had many more technical features including steep run-ups and twisty wooded singletrack.

Nobel weighed in on the course. "I think the changes over last year were really good ones. Kudos to the promoter. I know it was really a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. I think this course is far and away more fun than last year."

Anntoneau said, "It was a really hard course because it was all power and so much pedaling. Last year suited me a little bit better, but this is really good practice for Vegas."

Not known for her power riding, Antonneau commented, "I have been trying really hard to work on my weaknesses with my coach Kristen (Armstrong). Hopefully things will go well."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com)0:45:41
2Emma White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com)0:00:21
3Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)0:00:25
4Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)0:00:31
5Rebecca Fahringer0:00:58
6Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)0:01:35
7Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)0:01:47
8Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross)0:01:50
9Cristel Ferrier (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/b Mazda)0:01:52
10Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)0:02:24
11Courtenay McFadden0:02:30
12Jena Greaser0:02:39
13Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)0:03:35
14Julie Wright (Team Averica)0:03:50
15Ashley Barson (Focus CX Team Canada)0:04:03
16Sofia Gomez Villafane (TenSpeed Hero)0:04:49
17Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)0:05:14
18Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)0:05:39
19Ruby West (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com)0:05:59
20Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)0:06:14
21Caitlin C. Bernstein (Vive La Tarte)0:06:49
22Jen Malik (Women's CX Project)0:07:06
23Shannon Mallory (NW Women's CX Project)0:07:17
24Kennedy Adams (Women's CX Project)0:07:28
25Erin Faccone (Team Averica)0:09:06
26Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports)0:09:58
27Rhys May (JAM fund)
28Melissa Presnell (SEAVS/Haymarket)
29Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
30Mackenzie Green (Women's CX Project)
31Jessica Snyder
DNFElle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)
DNFElizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
DNSCassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM)
DNSBrittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)

