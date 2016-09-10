Rochester victory for Powers on opening weekend of American 'cross season
Driscoll and Hyde complete podium
Elite Men: -
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) erased a 15 second deficit to Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) to win the UCI C1 race at Genesee Valley Park. Driscoll finished in second place, while Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) rounded out the podium in third place.
Racing took place at a new venue in Genesee Valley Park. Half of the course was grassy fields where speeds were very high, but the other half was twisty wooded trails with some steep run-ups.
Temperatures around 90-degrees with very high humidity proved to be a major obstacle for most of the racers. Powers was in 14th place during the first lap and seemed content to just pick off riders one at a time.
He explained his strategy, "It was a very fast race, so much faster than in years past…there was a group of 20 at the start. I knew it was going to be bunched up and there was no reason to be forcing things with the heat. Heat management was my number one goal today since I don't typically do well in the heat."
With two laps to go, Driscoll had turned a small gap into 15 seconds. Powers explained the closing laps, "I knew Jamie looked pretty fit when I saw him this morning…so I wasn't going to let him go much longer. I did what I call a Hail Mary effort and went as hard as I could go...and with one (lap) to go I got him. That was enough to take the win."
Racing will continue on Sunday at Genesee Valley Park. Cooler temperatures are expected which will be welcomed relief for the riders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|0:57:38
|2
|James Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)
|0:00:05
|3
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:12
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)
|0:00:26
|5
|Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada)
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|7
|Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)
|0:00:40
|8
|Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance)
|0:00:54
|9
|Jonathan Page (Fuji)
|0:01:26
|10
|Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance)
|0:01:35
|11
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|12
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:01:53
|13
|Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:02:02
|14
|Justin Lindine (Apex / NBX / Trek)
|0:02:03
|15
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:02:16
|16
|Jens Vandekinderen (Kalas-H.Essers-Nnof Cycling Team)
|0:02:22
|17
|Derrick St John (VanDessel p/b HyperThreads)
|0:02:31
|18
|Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:02:36
|19
|Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Endurance Team)
|0:02:47
|20
|Dan Chabanov (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:02:51
|21
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
|0:02:58
|22
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)
|0:03:01
|23
|Samuel O'Keefe (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:03:10
|24
|Tom Chapman (Focus Attaquer CX)
|0:03:20
|25
|Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)
|0:03:41
|26
|Lance Haidet (Raliegh Clement)
|0:03:50
|27
|Jordan Snyder (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:03:56
|28
|Christopher Aitken (Focus Attaquer CX Team)
|0:04:07
|29
|Osmond Bakker (Wheels Of Bloor)
|0:04:18
|30
|Antonin Marecaille (AVC Aix en Provence)
|0:04:29
|31
|Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)
|0:04:56
|32
|Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Pivot Cycles on the Edge Canada)
|0:05:10
|33
|Dan Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|0:05:47
|34
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:06:21
|35
|Matt Surch (Tekne Cycle Club)
|0:06:46
|36
|Adam St. Germain (Apex / NBX / Trek)
|0:06:53
|37
|Abe Goorskey (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:07:00
|38
|Nathan Underwood (Euro-sports.ca)
|0:07:10
|39
|Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:07:30
|40
|Gregg Griffo (Park Ave Bike Shop)
|- 2 laps
|41
|Andrew Lints (Bicycle Express Racing)
|42
|Tim Willis (Bicycle Quarterly Elite Technic)
|- 3 laps
|43
|Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)
|DNF
|Scott Fitzgerald (Mariposa Bicycles)
|DNS
|Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar)
