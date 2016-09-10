Image 1 of 27 Men's Podium (L to R) Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) 1st, Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing), Stephen Hyde (Cannondale), and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) have a laugh at the starting line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 27 Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading the race during the first lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 27 Racers make their way around a steep, dusty corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 27 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) trying to work his way to the front during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) slowly picked off riders during the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 27 Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) running in a cloud of dust. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 27 Curtis White (Cannondale) taking the outside line on one of the steep run-ups. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 27 Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) and Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) on a long run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 27 Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) riding a twisty section of the course in the forest. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 27 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading the race with three laps to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 27 Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance) on a steep run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 27 Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) jumping a two-step barrier (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 27 One of the mechanics headed to the pits with spare bikes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 27 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) with a chainring on his calf. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 27 Jonathan Page (Fuji) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 27 Elite Men's start at Genesee Valley Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 27 Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) leads the Elite Men onto the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 27 Travis Livermon (Maxxis Shimano) leading on the grass during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was in 14th place during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) with Tobin Ortenblad, Allen Krughoff, and Stpehen Hyde with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 27 Jeremy Martin (Focus) with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 27 With one lap to go Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) checks to see how close Powers was (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) passes Driscoll at the beginning of the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 27 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 27 Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) stretching before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) wins the UCI-1 race in Rochester. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) erased a 15 second deficit to Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) to win the UCI C1 race at Genesee Valley Park. Driscoll finished in second place, while Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) rounded out the podium in third place.

Racing took place at a new venue in Genesee Valley Park. Half of the course was grassy fields where speeds were very high, but the other half was twisty wooded trails with some steep run-ups.

Temperatures around 90-degrees with very high humidity proved to be a major obstacle for most of the racers. Powers was in 14th place during the first lap and seemed content to just pick off riders one at a time.

He explained his strategy, "It was a very fast race, so much faster than in years past…there was a group of 20 at the start. I knew it was going to be bunched up and there was no reason to be forcing things with the heat. Heat management was my number one goal today since I don't typically do well in the heat."

With two laps to go, Driscoll had turned a small gap into 15 seconds. Powers explained the closing laps, "I knew Jamie looked pretty fit when I saw him this morning…so I wasn't going to let him go much longer. I did what I call a Hail Mary effort and went as hard as I could go...and with one (lap) to go I got him. That was enough to take the win."

Racing will continue on Sunday at Genesee Valley Park. Cooler temperatures are expected which will be welcomed relief for the riders.

