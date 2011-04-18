Dietsch wins Roc Laissagais
Mottet fastest among the women
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra)
|2:16:57
|2
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:02:41
|3
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|0:03:38
|4
|Robin Defever (Fra)
|0:04:31
|5
|Dorian Lagier (Fra)
|0:05:10
|6
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:05:17
|7
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|0:07:11
|8
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|0:07:30
|9
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:08:23
|10
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:08:36
|11
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|0:08:54
|12
|Maxime Salmon (Fra)
|0:09:27
|13
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:09:31
|14
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|0:09:36
|15
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:10:24
|16
|Frederic Gambert (Fra)
|0:11:21
|17
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:11:22
|18
|Cyril Battiston (Fra)
|0:12:53
|19
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:12:56
|20
|Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
|0:13:04
|21
|Alexandre Barberoux (Fra)
|0:13:22
|22
|Benoit Vaxelaire (Fra)
|0:13:35
|23
|Thomas Corvaisier (Fra)
|0:14:40
|24
|Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
|0:15:59
|25
|Frédéric Delarce (Fra)
|0:17:07
|26
|Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)
|0:17:32
|27
|Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)
|0:18:25
|28
|Arnaud Dubs (Fra)
|0:18:58
|29
|Frédéric Blondet (Fra)
|0:20:18
|30
|Lucas Redois (Fra)
|0:22:19
|31
|Gregory Maillot (Fra)
|0:22:35
|32
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)
|0:24:54
|33
|E. Weber (Fra)
|0:25:25
|34
|Julian Galibert (Fra)
|0:27:47
|35
|Maxime Rouzairol (Fra)
|0:27:51
|36
|Bastien Lefaure (Fra)
|0:30:12
|37
|Matthieu Seguy (Fra)
|0:33:55
|38
|Fabien Vergnaud (Fra)
|0:35:06
|39
|Anthony Chartran (Fra)
|0:36:17
|40
|Yoan Auguy (Fra)
|0:38:21
|41
|Quentin Grenouillet (Fra)
|0:41:12
|42
|Joseph Truffinet (Fra)
|0:47:54
|43
|Thibault Sabatier (Fra)
|0:52:38
|45
|Gilles Tzieri (Fra)
|0:54:57
|46
|Joan Fournil (Fra)
|0:57:03
|47
|Sylvain Darasse (Fra)
|0:58:31
|48
|Cédric Auguy (Fra)
|1:00:07
|49
|Thomas Altazin (Fra)
|1:02:56
|50
|Anthony Khelif (Fra)
|1:06:55
|52
|Gregory Bendichou (Fra)
|1:20:00
|53
|Florian Carbonniere (Fra)
|1:34:46
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
|2:02:45
|2
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:00:02
|3
|Corinne Garcia (Fra)
|0:02:28
|4
|Elisa Bruhat (Fra)
|0:09:32
|5
|Sophie Frick (Fra)
|0:32:28
|6
|Sandra Joucla-Mousquet (Fra)
|0:35:49
|7
|Stella Sans (Fra)
|0:43:03
|8
|Sandrine Breuil (Fra)
|1:00:50
