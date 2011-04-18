Trending

Dietsch wins Roc Laissagais

Mottet fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Dietsch (Fra)2:16:57
2Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:02:41
3Maxime Folco (Fra)0:03:38
4Robin Defever (Fra)0:04:31
5Dorian Lagier (Fra)0:05:10
6Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:05:17
7Florian Piens (Fra)0:07:11
8Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)0:07:30
9Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:08:23
10Harold Flandre (Fra)0:08:36
11Romain Cleret (Fra)0:08:54
12Maxime Salmon (Fra)0:09:27
13Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:09:31
14Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)0:09:36
15Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:10:24
16Frederic Gambert (Fra)0:11:21
17Remi Laffont (Fra)0:11:22
18Cyril Battiston (Fra)0:12:53
19Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)0:12:56
20Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)0:13:04
21Alexandre Barberoux (Fra)0:13:22
22Benoit Vaxelaire (Fra)0:13:35
23Thomas Corvaisier (Fra)0:14:40
24Benjamin Delfino (Fra)0:15:59
25Frédéric Delarce (Fra)0:17:07
26Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)0:17:32
27Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)0:18:25
28Arnaud Dubs (Fra)0:18:58
29Frédéric Blondet (Fra)0:20:18
30Lucas Redois (Fra)0:22:19
31Gregory Maillot (Fra)0:22:35
32Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)0:24:54
33E. Weber (Fra)0:25:25
34Julian Galibert (Fra)0:27:47
35Maxime Rouzairol (Fra)0:27:51
36Bastien Lefaure (Fra)0:30:12
37Matthieu Seguy (Fra)0:33:55
38Fabien Vergnaud (Fra)0:35:06
39Anthony Chartran (Fra)0:36:17
40Yoan Auguy (Fra)0:38:21
41Quentin Grenouillet (Fra)0:41:12
42Joseph Truffinet (Fra)0:47:54
43Thibault Sabatier (Fra)0:52:38
45Gilles Tzieri (Fra)0:54:57
46Joan Fournil (Fra)0:57:03
47Sylvain Darasse (Fra)0:58:31
48Cédric Auguy (Fra)1:00:07
49Thomas Altazin (Fra)1:02:56
50Anthony Khelif (Fra)1:06:55
52Gregory Bendichou (Fra)1:20:00
53Florian Carbonniere (Fra)1:34:46

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)2:02:45
2Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:00:02
3Corinne Garcia (Fra)0:02:28
4Elisa Bruhat (Fra)0:09:32
5Sophie Frick (Fra)0:32:28
6Sandra Joucla-Mousquet (Fra)0:35:49
7Stella Sans (Fra)0:43:03
8Sandrine Breuil (Fra)1:00:50

Latest on Cyclingnews