Trending

Hecht wins again on Resolution 'Cross Cup day two

Dillman and Kaiser round out the podium

Image 1 of 14

Gage Hecht wins the opening day at the US Open of Cyclocross

Gage Hecht wins the opening day at the US Open of Cyclocross
(Image credit: dejansmaicphoto)
Image 2 of 14

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 3 of 14

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 4 of 14

Gage Hecht

Gage Hecht
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 5 of 14

Drew Dillman leads on the barriers

Drew Dillman leads on the barriers
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 6 of 14

Cody Kaiser hops the barriers

Cody Kaiser hops the barriers
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 7 of 14

Sportsmanship after a tough race

Sportsmanship after a tough race
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 8 of 14

The men's podium: Drew Dillman, Gage Hecht and Cody Kaiser

The men's podium: Drew Dillman, Gage Hecht and Cody Kaiser
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 9 of 14

Michael Van den Ham bunny hops the barriers

Michael Van den Ham bunny hops the barriers
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 10 of 14

Michael van den Ham in the lead

Michael van den Ham in the lead
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 11 of 14

Benjamin Gomez-Villafane gets a little sideways

Benjamin Gomez-Villafane gets a little sideways
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 12 of 14

Drew Dillman leads Gage Hecht

Drew Dillman leads Gage Hecht
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 13 of 14

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru)

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru)
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 14 of 14

Gage Hecht and Brannon Fix

Gage Hecht and Brannon Fix
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA)0:59:12
2Andrew Dillman (USA)0:00:08
3Cody Kaiser (USA)0:00:32
4Michael Van Den Ham (Can)0:00:46
5Brannan Fix (USA)0:01:22
6Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)0:01:43
7Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)0:02:01
8Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:02:14
9Dylan Postier (USA)
10Tyler Cloutier (USA)0:03:28
11Andrew Giniat (USA)0:03:40
12Robert Cummings Iii (USA)0:03:41
13Troy Wells (USA)0:04:17
14Kyle Johnson (USA)0:04:25
15Jacob Lasley (USA)0:05:24
16Adam Saban (USA)0:05:41
17Terol Pursell (USA)0:06:05
18Josh Direen (USA)0:06:49
19Jon Okenfuss (USA)-2 laps
20Christian Culpepper (USA)-3 laps
21Robert Kane (USA)-3 laps
DNFMat Stephens (USA)
DNFCassidy Keeland (USA)
DNFErik Tonkin (USA)
DNSAndrew Frank (USA)
DNSTristan Uhl (USA)
DNSStefan Rothe (USA)
DNSSteven Williams (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews