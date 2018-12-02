Hecht wins again on Resolution 'Cross Cup day two
Dillman and Kaiser round out the podium
Elite Men: Garland - Garland
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:59:12
|2
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:00:08
|3
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:00:32
|4
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:00:46
|5
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:01:22
|6
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)
|0:01:43
|7
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|0:02:01
|8
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:02:14
|9
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|10
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:03:28
|11
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:03:40
|12
|Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
|0:03:41
|13
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:04:17
|14
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|0:04:25
|15
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:05:24
|16
|Adam Saban (USA)
|0:05:41
|17
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:06:05
|18
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:06:49
|19
|Jon Okenfuss (USA)
|-2 laps
|20
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|-3 laps
|21
|Robert Kane (USA)
|-3 laps
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (USA)
|DNF
|Cassidy Keeland (USA)
|DNF
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
|DNS
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|DNS
|Tristan Uhl (USA)
|DNS
|Stefan Rothe (USA)
|DNS
|Steven Williams (USA)
