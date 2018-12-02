Trending

Clouse wins at Resolution 'Cross Cup day two

Mcfadden and Nuss round out the podium

Katie Clouse en route to third overall on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Raylyn Nuss, Katie Clouse and Courtenay McFadden

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Raylyn Nuss, Katie Clouse and Courtenay McFadden

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
The elite women's race

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
The elite women's race

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
The elite women's race

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
The elite women's race

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
The elite women's race

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
The elite women's race

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Katie Clouse takes the win

(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Clouse (USA)0:44:01
2Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:00:07
3Raylyn Nuss (USA)0:00:15
4Lily Williams (USA)0:01:14
5Hannah Arensman (USA)0:01:29
6Bridget Tooley (USA)0:01:43
7Anna Megale (USA)0:02:18
8Lauren Stephens (USA)0:02:31
9Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:02:37
10Abigail Yates (GBr)0:02:43
11Natalie Smith (USA)0:03:17
12Turner Ramsay (USA)0:03:26
13Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:03:36
14Rebecca Gross (USA)0:03:44
15Susan Livingston (USA)0:03:45
16Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)0:04:24
17Petra Schmidtmann (USA)0:04:28
18Venny Alub (USA)0:04:36
19Aubrey Drummond (USA)0:04:43
20Gabriella Sterne (USA)0:05:36
21Jennifer Park (USA)0:05:56
22Brittany Parffrey (USA)0:06:47
23Leslie Ethridge (USA)0:06:50

