Clouse wins at Resolution 'Cross Cup day two
Mcfadden and Nuss round out the podium
Elite Women: Garland - Garland
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:44:01
|2
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:00:07
|3
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:00:15
|4
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:01:14
|5
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:01:29
|6
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:01:43
|7
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:02:18
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|0:02:31
|9
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:02:37
|10
|Abigail Yates (GBr)
|0:02:43
|11
|Natalie Smith (USA)
|0:03:17
|12
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:03:26
|13
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:03:36
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:03:44
|15
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:03:45
|16
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)
|0:04:24
|17
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|0:04:28
|18
|Venny Alub (USA)
|0:04:36
|19
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|0:04:43
|20
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:05:36
|21
|Jennifer Park (USA)
|0:05:56
|22
|Brittany Parffrey (USA)
|0:06:47
|23
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:06:50
