McFadden wins second day at Resolution Cross Cup
Miller second, Gilbert third
Day 2: Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic - Zone
|0:47:31
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:18
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:11
|5
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:01:21
|6
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:01:32
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:01:47
|8
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:01:57
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:02:39
|10
|Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC
|0:03:45
|11
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:04:09
|12
|Fiona Dougherty (USA) Bicycle World
|0:04:45
|13
|Alexandra Burton (USA) BLUE p/b Portland Bicycle Studi
|0:04:46
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:08:10
|15
|Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
