McFadden wins second day at Resolution Cross Cup

Miller second, Gilbert third

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic - Zone) takes the UCI Elite Womens win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic - Zone0:47:31
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:18
3Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:32
4Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:01:11
5Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:01:21
6Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:01:32
7Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:01:47
8Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:01:57
9Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM0:02:39
10Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC0:03:45
11Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:04:09
12Fiona Dougherty (USA) Bicycle World0:04:45
13Alexandra Burton (USA) BLUE p/b Portland Bicycle Studi0:04:46
14Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:08:10
15Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club

