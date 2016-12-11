Wells takes second day win at Resolution Cross Cup
Van Den Ham second, followed by Lindine
Day 2: Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD/Scott
|1:01:12
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:00:10
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:48
|5
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:26
|6
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:01:33
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:02:11
|8
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:02:18
|9
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant Racing
|0:02:37
|10
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:03:01
|11
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:03:26
|12
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/Coaching
|0:03:30
|13
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
|0:03:31
|14
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|0:04:08
|15
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb
|0:04:34
|16
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:46
|17
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:05:00
|18
|Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/Focus Bikes
|0:05:15
|19
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Biciclista
|0:05:25
|20
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|0:06:26
|21
|Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
|0:06:54
|22
|Adam Mills (USA) Source Endurance
|2 Laps
|23
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|3 Laps
|24
|John Purvis (USA)
|25
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|26
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|4 Laps
|27
|Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo
|5 Laps
|28
|Bryan Roberts (USA) Team Bikes Inc
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|DNF
|Colin Bromley (USA) PHENOM p/b Phobio
|DNF
|David Cresap (USA) Missoula Bike Source
