Trending

Wells takes second day win at Resolution Cross Cup

Van Den Ham second, followed by Lindine

Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) takes the UCI Elite Mens win

Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) takes the UCI Elite Mens win
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD/Scott1:01:12
2Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:00:04
3Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:00:10
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:48
5Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:26
6Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:01:33
7Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:02:11
8Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:02:18
9Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant Racing0:02:37
10Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:03:01
11Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:03:26
12Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/Coaching0:03:30
13Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black0:03:31
14Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing0:04:08
15Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb0:04:34
16Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:46
17Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:05:00
18Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/Focus Bikes0:05:15
19Joachim Parbo (Den) Biciclista0:05:25
20Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross0:06:26
21Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing0:06:54
22Adam Mills (USA) Source Endurance2 Laps
23Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club3 Laps
24John Purvis (USA)
25Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
26Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio4 Laps
27Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo5 Laps
28Bryan Roberts (USA) Team Bikes Inc6 Laps
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
DNFDylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
DNFColin Bromley (USA) PHENOM p/b Phobio
DNFDavid Cresap (USA) Missoula Bike Source

Latest on Cyclingnews