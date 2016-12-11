Trending

McFadden tops Miller in Resolution Cup opening day

Sunny Gilbert finishes third

Courtenay McFadden takes the UCI Elite Women's win at Resolution Cup

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic - Zone0:44:58
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:35
3Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:59
4Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:01:28
5Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:02:02
6Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:15
7Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:02:21
8Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:34
9Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:02:54
10Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC0:02:56
11Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM0:03:00
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:06:09
13Fiona Dougherty (USA) Bicycle World0:07:28
14Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club-1 Lap
DNFAlexandra Burton (USA) BLUE p/b Portland Bicycle Studi

