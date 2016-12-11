Trending

Driscoll wins Resolution Cup opening day

Wells second, followed by Van Den Ham

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) takes the UCI Elite Mens win on the opening day of Resolution Cup

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:59:16
2Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD/Scott0:59:19
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:59:20
4Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:59:58
5Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo1:00:08
6Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek1:00:17
7Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling1:00:21
8Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR1:00:31
9Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized1:00:38
10Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team1:00:59
11Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant Racing1:01:51
12Carl Decker (USA) Giant1:02:07
13John Purvis (USA) -1:02:11
14Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/Coaching1:02:44
15Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing1:03:00
16Joachim Parbo (Den) Biciclista1:03:18
17Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis1:03:33
18Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing1:04:31
19Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing1:04:48
20Molly Cameron (USA) PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO1:04:49
21Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER1:05:36
22Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross1:05:37
23Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing1:06:28
24Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club-2 Laps
25Colin Bromley (USA) PHENOM p/b Phobio
26Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo
27Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator
28Bryan Roberts (USA) Team Bikes Inc-5 Laps
DNFJosh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/ Focus Bikes
DNFDylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
DNFDavid Cresap (USA) Missoula Bike Source
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black

