Driscoll wins Resolution Cup opening day
Wells second, followed by Van Den Ham
Day 1: Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:59:16
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD/Scott
|0:59:19
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:59:20
|4
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:59:58
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|1:00:08
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|1:00:17
|7
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|1:00:21
|8
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|1:00:31
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|1:00:38
|10
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|1:00:59
|11
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant Racing
|1:01:51
|12
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|1:02:07
|13
|John Purvis (USA) -
|1:02:11
|14
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/Coaching
|1:02:44
|15
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|1:03:00
|16
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Biciclista
|1:03:18
|17
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis
|1:03:33
|18
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|1:04:31
|19
|Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
|1:04:48
|20
|Molly Cameron (USA) PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO
|1:04:49
|21
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|1:05:36
|22
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|1:05:37
|23
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|1:06:28
|24
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|-2 Laps
|25
|Colin Bromley (USA) PHENOM p/b Phobio
|26
|Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo
|27
|Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator
|28
|Bryan Roberts (USA) Team Bikes Inc
|-5 Laps
|DNF
|Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/ Focus Bikes
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|DNF
|David Cresap (USA) Missoula Bike Source
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
