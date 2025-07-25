Igor Arrieta snags first pro win in tandem with Isaac del Toro at Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika
Antonio Morgado outsprints Diego Ulissi in chase group for UAE Team Emirates podium sweep
Igor Arrieta won his first professional race Friday at Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika, joining UAE Team Emirates teammate Isaac del Toro on a vicious late attack as the duo accelerated away from the lead pack by 16 seconds for the one-two finish.
UAE Team Emirates swept the final podium as António Morgado outsprinted Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) at the line in Ordizia.
The 22-year-old Arrieta was active in an attack with Morgado and two other riders with 33km to go, which Caja Rural-Seguros RGA closed down with 16km to go. Then Arrieta attacked with Simon Carr (Cofidis) on a descent leading to the fifth and final ascent of the category 3 Abaltzisketa (2.9km at 7.3%) on the race circuit.
As Arrieta and Carr approached the KOM banner with 12.1km to go in the 167km contest, Del Toro launched a brutal surge of speed, passing Carr and Arrieta tagging along as the duo never saw anyone close behind to the finish line.
“It’s the first win of my career and to do it here so close to my home is something indescribable," the young Spaniard said in a team statement.
“This win would not have been possible without my teammates who were amazing today, so a big thanks to them. To have Isaac and Antonio here with me on the podium makes it extra special.”
