Igor Arrieta snags first pro win in tandem with Isaac del Toro at Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika

Antonio Morgado outsprints Diego Ulissi in chase group for UAE Team Emirates podium sweep

Igor Arrieta won his first professional race Friday at Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika, joining UAE Team Emirates teammate Isaac del Toro on a vicious late attack as the duo accelerated away from the lead pack by 16 seconds for the one-two finish.

UAE Team Emirates swept the final podium as António Morgado outsprinted Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) at the line in Ordizia.

