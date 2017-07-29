Trending

Rivera sprints to RideLondon Classique victory

American pips Lepisto to win on The Mall

Image 1 of 40

The crowds came out despite the fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

The UCI was checking for motors at the RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Christine Majerus decided to stay rugged up for the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

A handful of fans watch Isabelle Beckers out on course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Coryn Rivera celebrates a RideLondon Classique victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Mieke Kröger (Canyon SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

World champion Amalie Dideriksen leading the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Jolien D'Hoore and Hannah Barnes chat on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

World champion Amalie Dideriksen didn't mind the wet start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Hannah Barnes gets ready

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Gracie Elvin with her eyes on the prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott Women) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto-Soudal Ladies)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Georgia Williams (Orica Scott Women)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Alex Manly (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

The peloton passes under the start/finish arch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Dani King (Cylance)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Christine Majerus does a turn of pace on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) after the wet race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

The Sunweb squad pose for photos after the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

The winning Sunweb team celebrate

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

A soaked Chloe Hosking during the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Greta Richioud (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Jessica Allen riding in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

The peloton ready for the 2017 RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Brian Cookson at the RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

The final podium of the 2017 RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

RideLondon Classique winner Coryn Rivera flanked by runner-up Lotta Lepistö and third-placed Lisa Brennauer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Leah Kirchmann after the RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Team Sunweb celebrating at the RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

The RideLondon Classique peloton kicks off the final sprint on The Mall.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

The final sprint at the RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Coryn Rivera surges to the front in the closing metres at the RideLondon Classique.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

World champion Amalie Dideriksen crosses the line at the RideLondon Classique

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

The pack rolls over the RideLondon finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Coryn Rivera posts up in celebration after winning the RideLondon Classique.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Coryn Rivera wins the RideLondon Classique.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Coryn Rivera pips Lotta Lepistö to claim the RideLondon Classique.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) picked up her fourth WorldTour win of the 2017 season Saturday at the RideLondon Classique, sprinting to a narrow victory in the British capital.

The peloton pushed through driving rain on the urban circuit to set up a bunch kick on the Mall. Canyon-SRAM's Lisa Brennauer and Cervelo-Bigla's Lotta Lepistö battled at the head of the sprint to lead into the final hundred metres, but Rivera surged past on their right and pipped Lepistö for the win. Brennauer settled for third.

"I'm absolutely elated," said Rivera in a post-race interview on BBC Sport. "It's crazy. It's raining. It's not the best conditions, but when there's a goal in front of you, you've got to commit to get after it. It was a crazy, chaotic finish with a lot of elbows and everything."

The peloton largely stayed together throughout the 66-kilometre race in the British capital. Claudia Koster (VeloConcept) launched the first attack in lap two of the 12-lap race, but the attempt was neutralised quickly. A handful of escape attempts followed but none had staying power, and the race proved more fast and strung out than attacking and animated.

"[In the rain], I think everyone rides a bit different, a bit faster average speed and a bit more careful through the corners," said Rivera. "Everyone is a little more cautious. It makes a greater margin for error, but you have to deal with it and everybody has to deal with it. It's a challenge for everyone.

"There were a lot sprinters here," said world champion Amalie Dideriksen, who sprinted in for seventh place. "Nearly every team came with a sprint, and when it's a criterium the speed is really high because everyone wants to ride the front to save energy in the corners. It gets really hard to get away and even harder to stay away. No one team had to take control because the nature of the race controlled it automatically."

Three intermediate sprints on laps three, six and nine provided a bit of drama with newly crowned British criterium champion Katie Archibald (Team WNT) successfully challenging Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) on the first sprint. Luxembourgish champion Christine Majerus pipped Kirchmann on the line at the mid-point of the race. It was a Boels-Dolmans on one-two on sprint three with Dideriksen first across the line ahead of Majerus. Kirchmann came third, but the total through the series of sprints gave her enough points to win the Continental Tyre Sprint Competition.

The high pace and the disruption in tempo due to intermediate sprints did damage at the back of the peloton with a number of riders losing contact, but the front of the peloton was largely a controlled affair with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) the most frequent figure on the front in the second half of the race.

Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-SVB) led the peloton over the penultimate passage of the start/finish line on The Mall, up Constitution Hill and past Buckingham Palace before Canyon-SRAM took over with Alexis Ryan, Trixi Worrack and Brennauer. The trio was lining things up for Hannah Barnes, who won a Giro Rosa stage earlier this month, but the Briton was unable to make her way onto her team's train.

Lepistö gained several spots with a bold move through the inside of the final corner that came 500 metres from the finish line. Majerus surged forward beyond the corner with Dideriksen on her wheel but was blocked by Worrack pulling off for Brennauer, who opened the sprint.

Lepistö closed quickly on the left to take the lead into the final hundred metres. Rivera closed even faster on the right, surging past moments before the line to take the win.

"I knew I was in the right place, and I just had to time my sprint correctly," said Rivera. "It's a very long sprint. You see it for awhile. It's a little deceptive, but I went at the right time apparently – and pulled it off."

Along with UCI Women's WorldTour points and another accolade to add her rapidly growing palmares, Rivera earned women's cycling largest prize purse. The race awards the winner €25,000 – an amount that is more than a large portion of the field's salary and equal to the prize awarded to the winner of the men's race on Sunday.

"I'm really excited to be here, really excited that the race understands that we race just as hard, just as crazy as the men," said Rivera. "It's special to me that they respect that. To win here, it's also my first time racing here, it's pretty special."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1:29:03
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
7Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
13Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
14Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
15Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
16Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
18Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
20Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
22Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
23Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:07
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
27Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
29Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
30Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
32Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
33Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
34Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
35Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
36Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
38Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
39Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
40Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain National Team
41Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
42Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
44Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
47Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
49Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
50Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
51Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
52Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain National Team
55Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
57Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
58Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
59Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
61Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
62Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
63Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
66Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:21
67Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
69Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
70Annasley Park (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
71Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
72Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
73Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
74Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:27
75Sheyla Gutiérrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
77Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:42
78Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
79Claire Rose (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:48
80Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
81Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
82Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
83Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:50
84Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:03
85Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:16
86Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:19
87Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:02:14
88Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
89Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
90Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
91Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
92Elizabeth Jane Harris (GBr) Great Britain National Team
93Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
94Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
95Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
96Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
97Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
98Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
99Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
100Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain National Team
101Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
102Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
103Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
104Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
105Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
106Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
107Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
108Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
109Natalie Kerwin (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
110Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
111Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
112Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
113Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
114Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink Cogeas
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women

