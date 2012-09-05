With less than two weeks remaining until the team time trial world championship event, the women's peloton had a chance for a final in-race practice at the Brainwash Holland Ladies Tour's second stage on Wednesday. Specialized-lululemon won the event in 41:04, beating runner-up Orica-AIS by 19 seconds and third-placed Rabo Women Cycling Team by 58 seconds over 34km in the town of Dronten.

The win put Specialized-lululemon's Trixi Worrack into the race lead going into the third stage with four days of racing remaining.

"It was the last TTT test before Worlds and it shows that we are in a good position with 10 days to go," said Specialized-lululemon Sport Director Ronny Lauke.

"There are still a few minor things that we can do better. After winning all the important TTTs this season we can be confident but we definitely have a lot of respect for our competitors. The results have been close and it will be a close battle amongst the top teams for the TTT crown on September 16."

Full Results 1 Specialized - lululemon 0:41:04.77 2 Orica - AIS 0:00:19.01 3 Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:57.80 4 AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 0:02:13.24 5 Sengers Ladies CT 0:03:18.70 6 Skil-Argos CT 0:03:48.22 7 Hitec Products - Mistral 0:03:49.91 8 Dolmans-Boels CT 0:04:10.51 9 Belgian National Team 0:04:15.36 10 Team Ibis Cycles 0:04:21.58 11 German National Team 0:04:44.36 12 Italian National Team 0:04:58.71 13 People's Trust Ladies CT 0:05:50.47 14 Team Jan van Arckel 0:05:56.23 15 Faren Honda Team 0:05:58.33 16 Restore Cycling 0:06:42.57 17 Team Specialized DPD 0:07:51.58

General classification after stage 2 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 3:30:23 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS 0:00:19 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS 7 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:46 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:58 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team 11 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 12 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team 13 Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 0:02:11 14 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 0:02:14 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 16 Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 17 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:02:31 18 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:19 19 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 20 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 21 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 22 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:03:45 23 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:03:48 24 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 25 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos 26 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:03:50 27 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 28 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 29 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 30 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 31 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 32 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 0:03:51 33 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 0:04:11 34 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 35 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 36 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:04:16 37 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team 38 Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team 39 Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team 40 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 0:04:22 41 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles 42 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles 43 Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles 44 Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 0:04:29 45 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 0:04:40 46 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:04:44 47 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:04:45 48 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 49 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 50 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team 51 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 52 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:55 53 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:59 54 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team 55 Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team 56 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team 57 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 0:05:26 58 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team 0:05:33 59 Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 0:05:51 60 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 61 Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 62 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 63 Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:05:57 64 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 65 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 66 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 67 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 68 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:05:59 69 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 70 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team 71 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 0:06:14 72 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:06:22 73 Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:06:42 74 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:06:43 75 Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling 76 Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:06:56 77 Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:07:01 78 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:07:22 79 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:07:24 80 Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team 0:07:41 81 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:07:43 82 Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:07:52 83 Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 84 Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 85 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:08:58 86 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT 0:09:43 87 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 0:09:44 88 Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:10:10 89 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team 0:10:19 90 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles 0:10:27 91 Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:11:04 92 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:12:42 93 Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:13:57 94 Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:19:08

Combination classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 21 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 16 3 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 10 4 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 9 5 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos 9 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 8 7 Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 8 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 8 9 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon 7 10 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 7 11 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS 6 12 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS 5 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl 5 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 4 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 4 16 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 3 18 Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos 2 19 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 1 20 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 1