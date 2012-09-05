Trending

Speciaized-lululemon prevail in stage 2 team time trial

Worrack takes over leader's jersey

With less than two weeks remaining until the team time trial world championship event, the women's peloton had a chance for a final in-race practice at the Brainwash Holland Ladies Tour's second stage on Wednesday. Specialized-lululemon won the event in 41:04, beating runner-up Orica-AIS by 19 seconds and third-placed Rabo Women Cycling Team by 58 seconds over 34km in the town of Dronten.

The win put Specialized-lululemon's Trixi Worrack into the race lead going into the third stage with four days of racing remaining.

"It was the last TTT test before Worlds and it shows that we are in a good position with 10 days to go," said Specialized-lululemon Sport Director Ronny Lauke.

"There are still a few minor things that we can do better. After winning all the important TTTs this season we can be confident but we definitely have a lot of respect for our competitors. The results have been close and it will be a close battle amongst the top teams for the TTT crown on September 16."

Full Results
1Specialized - lululemon0:41:04.77
2Orica - AIS0:00:19.01
3Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:57.80
4AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:02:13.24
5Sengers Ladies CT0:03:18.70
6Skil-Argos CT0:03:48.22
7Hitec Products - Mistral0:03:49.91
8Dolmans-Boels CT0:04:10.51
9Belgian National Team0:04:15.36
10Team Ibis Cycles0:04:21.58
11German National Team0:04:44.36
12Italian National Team0:04:58.71
13People's Trust Ladies CT0:05:50.47
14Team Jan van Arckel0:05:56.23
15Faren Honda Team0:05:58.33
16Restore Cycling0:06:42.57
17Team Specialized DPD0:07:51.58

General classification after stage 2
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon3:30:23
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
5Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS0:00:19
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:46
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:58
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
11Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
13Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:02:11
14Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:02:14
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
16Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
17Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:31
18Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:19
19Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
20Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
21Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
22Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos0:03:45
23Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos0:03:48
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
25Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
26Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:50
27Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
30Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
31Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
32Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:03:51
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:04:11
34Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
35Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
36Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:16
37Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
38Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
39Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
40Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:22
41Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
42Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
43Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
44Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:04:29
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:40
46Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:04:44
47Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:04:45
48Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
49Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
50Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
51Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
52Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:55
53Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:59
54Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
55Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
56Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
57Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:05:26
58Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:05:33
59Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:05:51
60Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
61Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
62Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
63Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:05:57
64Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
65Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
66Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
67Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
68Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:05:59
69Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
70Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
71Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:06:14
72Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:06:22
73Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:06:42
74Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:43
75Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
76Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:56
77Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:07:01
78Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team0:07:22
79Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos0:07:24
80Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team0:07:41
81Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:07:43
82Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:07:52
83Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
84Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
85Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:08:58
86Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:09:43
87Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:09:44
88Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:10:10
89Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:19
90Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:10:27
91Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling0:11:04
92Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:12:42
93Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:13:57
94Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling0:19:08

Combination classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team21pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon16
3Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon10
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon9
5Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos9
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon8
7Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl8
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team8
9Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon7
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team7
11Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS6
12Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS5
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl5
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS4
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team4
16Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS3
18Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos2
19Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team1
20Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Ferrand Prevot, Pauline3:31:21
2Blaak, Chantal0:01:16
3Daams, Jessie
4van der Breggen, Anna0:02:21
5Lavrijssen, Birgit
6Pieters, Amy0:02:50
7Longo Borghini, Elisa0:02:52
8Thorsen, Thea
9Spoor, Winanda0:03:13
10Druyts, Kelly0:03:18
11d'Hoore, Jolien
12Roe, Eileen0:03:24
13Leth, Julie
14Trott, Emma0:03:31
15Barnes, Hannah0:03:42
16Hoskins, Melissa0:03:46
17Schnitzmeier, Anna Bianca0:03:47
18Fischer, Lisa
19Kröger, Mieke
20Bartelloni, Beatrice0:04:01
21Cecchini, Elena
22Sanguinetti, Ilaria
23Vannucci, Chiara
24Rooijakkers, Pauliena0:04:35
25Borgerink, Mariël0:04:53
26Knol, Willeke0:04:59
27Confalonieri, Maria Giulia0:05:01
28Galloway, Myfanwy0:05:24
29van Hoek, Lotte0:05:45
30Bloem, Judith0:06:03
31Tromp, Esra0:06:45
32de Baat, Kim0:06:54
33Rockx, Anouk0:08:00
34Stricker, Anna Zita Maria0:09:21
35Goossens, Veerle0:10:06
36Bubner, Janine0:11:44
37van Baarle, Ashlynn0:18:10

