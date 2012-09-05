Speciaized-lululemon prevail in stage 2 team time trial
Worrack takes over leader's jersey
With less than two weeks remaining until the team time trial world championship event, the women's peloton had a chance for a final in-race practice at the Brainwash Holland Ladies Tour's second stage on Wednesday. Specialized-lululemon won the event in 41:04, beating runner-up Orica-AIS by 19 seconds and third-placed Rabo Women Cycling Team by 58 seconds over 34km in the town of Dronten.
The win put Specialized-lululemon's Trixi Worrack into the race lead going into the third stage with four days of racing remaining.
"It was the last TTT test before Worlds and it shows that we are in a good position with 10 days to go," said Specialized-lululemon Sport Director Ronny Lauke.
"There are still a few minor things that we can do better. After winning all the important TTTs this season we can be confident but we definitely have a lot of respect for our competitors. The results have been close and it will be a close battle amongst the top teams for the TTT crown on September 16."
|1
|Specialized - lululemon
|0:41:04.77
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:00:19.01
|3
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:57.80
|4
|AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:02:13.24
|5
|Sengers Ladies CT
|0:03:18.70
|6
|Skil-Argos CT
|0:03:48.22
|7
|Hitec Products - Mistral
|0:03:49.91
|8
|Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:04:10.51
|9
|Belgian National Team
|0:04:15.36
|10
|Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:21.58
|11
|German National Team
|0:04:44.36
|12
|Italian National Team
|0:04:58.71
|13
|People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:05:50.47
|14
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:56.23
|15
|Faren Honda Team
|0:05:58.33
|16
|Restore Cycling
|0:06:42.57
|17
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:07:51.58
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|3:30:23
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|0:00:19
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|9
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:02:11
|14
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:02:14
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|16
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|17
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:31
|18
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|19
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:03:45
|23
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:03:48
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|25
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
|26
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|27
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|30
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|31
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|32
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:03:51
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|34
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|35
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|36
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:16
|37
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|38
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
|39
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
|40
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:22
|41
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|42
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|44
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:40
|46
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:04:44
|47
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:45
|48
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|50
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|51
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:55
|53
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:59
|54
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|55
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|56
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|57
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:05:26
|58
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|59
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:05:51
|60
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|61
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|62
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|63
|Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:57
|64
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|65
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|66
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|67
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|68
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:05:59
|69
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|70
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|71
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:06:14
|72
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:06:22
|73
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|74
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:43
|75
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
|76
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:56
|77
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:07:01
|78
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:07:22
|79
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:07:24
|80
|Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:41
|81
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:07:43
|82
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:07:52
|83
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|84
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|85
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|86
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:09:43
|87
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:09:44
|88
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:10:10
|89
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:19
|90
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:10:27
|91
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:11:04
|92
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:42
|93
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:13:57
|94
|Ashlynn van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:19:08
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|16
|3
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|10
|4
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|9
|5
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|9
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|8
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|8
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|8
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|7
|10
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|7
|11
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|6
|12
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|5
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|5
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|4
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|3
|18
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|2
|19
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ferrand Prevot, Pauline
|3:31:21
|2
|Blaak, Chantal
|0:01:16
|3
|Daams, Jessie
|4
|van der Breggen, Anna
|0:02:21
|5
|Lavrijssen, Birgit
|6
|Pieters, Amy
|0:02:50
|7
|Longo Borghini, Elisa
|0:02:52
|8
|Thorsen, Thea
|9
|Spoor, Winanda
|0:03:13
|10
|Druyts, Kelly
|0:03:18
|11
|d'Hoore, Jolien
|12
|Roe, Eileen
|0:03:24
|13
|Leth, Julie
|14
|Trott, Emma
|0:03:31
|15
|Barnes, Hannah
|0:03:42
|16
|Hoskins, Melissa
|0:03:46
|17
|Schnitzmeier, Anna Bianca
|0:03:47
|18
|Fischer, Lisa
|19
|Kröger, Mieke
|20
|Bartelloni, Beatrice
|0:04:01
|21
|Cecchini, Elena
|22
|Sanguinetti, Ilaria
|23
|Vannucci, Chiara
|24
|Rooijakkers, Pauliena
|0:04:35
|25
|Borgerink, Mariël
|0:04:53
|26
|Knol, Willeke
|0:04:59
|27
|Confalonieri, Maria Giulia
|0:05:01
|28
|Galloway, Myfanwy
|0:05:24
|29
|van Hoek, Lotte
|0:05:45
|30
|Bloem, Judith
|0:06:03
|31
|Tromp, Esra
|0:06:45
|32
|de Baat, Kim
|0:06:54
|33
|Rockx, Anouk
|0:08:00
|34
|Stricker, Anna Zita Maria
|0:09:21
|35
|Goossens, Veerle
|0:10:06
|36
|Bubner, Janine
|0:11:44
|37
|van Baarle, Ashlynn
|0:18:10
