Keough takes revenge with UHC sweep
Allar back on top in Lake Bluff
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Alexander Ray
|5
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|8
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Frisia)
|9
|Thomas Brown
|10
|Chad Hartley
|11
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|12
|Hogan Sills (Sammy's Bike)
|13
|Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|14
|Robert White
|15
|John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|16
|Nicholas Ramirez
|17
|Daniel Lam
|18
|Alexander Meyer
|19
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|20
|Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
|21
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|22
|David Reyes
|23
|Gevan Samuel
|24
|Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|25
|Bradley White
|26
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|27
|Dallas Fowler (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|28
|Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|29
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|30
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|31
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|32
|Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|DNS
|Ross White (Team Wisconsin)
|DNS
|Evgeny Kovalev
|DNS
|Ivan Kovalev
|DNF
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Ricardo Escuela
|DNF
|Jeanmichel Lachance
|DNF
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Joshua Johnson
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson
|DNF
|Kevin Depasse (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
|DNF
|Adam York
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|3
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|5
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|6
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|7
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|8
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|9
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|10
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
|11
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
|12
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|13
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|14
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|15
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|16
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|17
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|18
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|19
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|20
|Sarah Rice
|21
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|22
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|23
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|24
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|25
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|26
|Emily Palmer (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
|27
|Nathalia Acevedo
|DNS
|Marissa Axell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|DNS
|Kimberly Gialdini (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
|DNF
|Patricia Black
|DNF
|Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|DNF
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
