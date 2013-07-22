Trending

Keough takes revenge with UHC sweep

Allar back on top in Lake Bluff

Image 1 of 3

Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp) wins in Lake Bluff ahead of Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 3

Women's podium (L-R): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Erica Allar and Mia Loquai

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 3

Men's podium (L-R): Hilton Clarke, Luke Keough and Karl Menzies

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
3Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
4Alexander Ray
5Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
6David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
7Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
8Chad Burdzilauskas (Frisia)
9Thomas Brown
10Chad Hartley
11Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
12Hogan Sills (Sammy's Bike)
13Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
14Robert White
15John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
16Nicholas Ramirez
17Daniel Lam
18Alexander Meyer
19Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
20Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
21Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
22David Reyes
23Gevan Samuel
24Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
25Bradley White
26Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
27Dallas Fowler (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
28Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
29Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
30Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
31Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
32Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSBryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
DNSRoss White (Team Wisconsin)
DNSEvgeny Kovalev
DNSIvan Kovalev
DNFEmile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
DNFJoshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFYosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFRicardo Escuela
DNFJeanmichel Lachance
DNFKip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
DNFAlex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFJoshua Johnson
DNFRyan Aitcheson
DNFKevin Depasse (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFJordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
DNFAdam York

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
3Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
5Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
6Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
7Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
8Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
9Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
10Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
11Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
12Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
13Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
14Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
15Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
16Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
17Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
18Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
19Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
20Sarah Rice
21Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
22Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
23Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
24Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
25Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
26Emily Palmer (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
27Nathalia Acevedo
DNSMarissa Axell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNSElizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
DNSKimberly Gialdini (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
DNFPatricia Black
DNFLeah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
DNFSarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
DNFJannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
DNFValentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
DNFSarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)

