Trek-Segafredo win Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT

Ellen van Dijk leads the way for Trek-Segafredo TTT victory

Trek-Segafredo used their combined power and experience to win the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT, setting a time of 44:56 for the flat and fast 35.6km course.

Hour Record holder Ellen van Dijk was again the driving force in the six-rider team, ensuring Trek-Segafredo were the only team to go below the 45-minute mark.

SD Worx finished second with a time of 45:34 despite half of their team briefly taking the wrong direction at a junction.

Team DSM were third in a time of 45:45 and Jumbo-Visma finished fourth in a time of 46:11.

More to follow.