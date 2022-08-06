Trek-Segafredo win Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT
By Stephen Farrand published
WorldTour teams dominate 35.6km test
Trek-Segafredo used their combined power and experience to win the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT, setting a time of 44:56 for the flat and fast 35.6km course.
Hour Record holder Ellen van Dijk was again the driving force in the six-rider team, ensuring Trek-Segafredo were the only team to go below the 45-minute mark.
SD Worx finished second with a time of 45:34 despite half of their team briefly taking the wrong direction at a junction.
Team DSM were third in a time of 45:45 and Jumbo-Visma finished fourth in a time of 46:11.
More to follow.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
