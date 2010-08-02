Trending

BMC's Kroon claims victory

Tjallingii second as McEwen misses the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katusha
5Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano

