Moreau win Critérium de Cournon

Monier and Vogondy round out podium

Brief Results
1Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
2Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
4Dimitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
5William Juban (Fra) VC Cournon d'Auvergne
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
8Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
9Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
10Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CR4C Roanne
12Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack
13Fréddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
15Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) RadioShack
16Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

