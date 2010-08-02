Moreau win Critérium de Cournon
Monier and Vogondy round out podium
|1
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Dimitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|William Juban (Fra) VC Cournon d'Auvergne
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|9
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|12
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack
|13
|Fréddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|15
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) RadioShack
|16
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CR4C Roanne
