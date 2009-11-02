Trending

Serralheiro Rosa wins elite men's race

Araujo tops women's field

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)2:05:18
2Ivo Santos (Por)0:05:57
3Davide Marques (Por)0:11:00
4Vitor Santos (Por)0:14:04
5Fabio Ferreira (Por)0:15:17
6Ruben Nunes (Por)0:16:16
7Jose Melitao (Por)0:18:09
8Pedro Reto (Por)0:26:09
9Pedro Alexandre Rasquete (Por)0:26:50
10Paulo Rosado (Por)0:27:42
11Fernando Rosado (Por)0:31:50
12Helder Camilo (Por)0:33:43
13António Rosendo (Por)
DNFTome Mauricio (Por)
DNFJoao Pereira (Por)
DNFClaudio Filipe Moreira Paulinho (Por)
DNSTiago José Lopes Ferreira (Por)
DNSLuís Miguel Silva Alexandre (Por)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Araujo (Por)1:35:30
2Carla Cabral (Por)0:06:39
3Joana Barbosa (Por)0:09:19
4Monica Ines Magro Santos (Por)0:17:17
5Joana Rita Rodrigues Cepo (Por)0:32:49
6Cristina Marques (Por)0:34:12
7Filipa Fernandes (Por)0:36:16
8Liliane Lopes (Por)
9Ana Rita Vigario (Por)

