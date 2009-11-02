Serralheiro Rosa wins elite men's race
Araujo tops women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|2:05:18
|2
|Ivo Santos (Por)
|0:05:57
|3
|Davide Marques (Por)
|0:11:00
|4
|Vitor Santos (Por)
|0:14:04
|5
|Fabio Ferreira (Por)
|0:15:17
|6
|Ruben Nunes (Por)
|0:16:16
|7
|Jose Melitao (Por)
|0:18:09
|8
|Pedro Reto (Por)
|0:26:09
|9
|Pedro Alexandre Rasquete (Por)
|0:26:50
|10
|Paulo Rosado (Por)
|0:27:42
|11
|Fernando Rosado (Por)
|0:31:50
|12
|Helder Camilo (Por)
|0:33:43
|13
|António Rosendo (Por)
|DNF
|Tome Mauricio (Por)
|DNF
|Joao Pereira (Por)
|DNF
|Claudio Filipe Moreira Paulinho (Por)
|DNS
|Tiago José Lopes Ferreira (Por)
|DNS
|Luís Miguel Silva Alexandre (Por)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Araujo (Por)
|1:35:30
|2
|Carla Cabral (Por)
|0:06:39
|3
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|0:09:19
|4
|Monica Ines Magro Santos (Por)
|0:17:17
|5
|Joana Rita Rodrigues Cepo (Por)
|0:32:49
|6
|Cristina Marques (Por)
|0:34:12
|7
|Filipa Fernandes (Por)
|0:36:16
|8
|Liliane Lopes (Por)
|9
|Ana Rita Vigario (Por)
