Senechal solos to victory

Gougeard wins sprint for 2nd for French 1-2 finish

Full Results
1Florian Senechal (France)3:04:57
2Alexis Gougeard (France)0:01:05
3Maarten Van Trijp (Netherlands)
4Jon Dibben (Great Britain)
5Ruben Zepuntke (Germany)0:01:07
6Mike De Bie (Belgium)0:01:25
7Ruben Boons (Belgium)0:02:52
8Amaury Capiot (Belgium)0:03:22
9Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France)
10Joachim Vanreyten (Belgium)
11Vadim Zhuravlev (Russian Federation)
12Mihkel Räim (Estonia)0:03:23
13Alexander Kamp Egested (Denmark)
14Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
15Piotr Havik (Netherlands)
16Geoffrey Millour (France)0:03:24
17Daan Myngheer (Belgium)0:03:26
18Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:03:32
19Patrick Bosman (Austria)0:03:35
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Norway)0:03:44
21Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
22Adriano Lenti (Italy)0:03:45
23Olivier Le Gac (France)0:03:54
24Tom Bohli (Switzerland)0:03:55
25Doron Hekic (Slovenia)
26Federico Zurlo (Italy)
27Marco Wackermann (Italy)
28Vladislav Belevantsev (Russian Federation)0:03:56
29Rob Leemans (Belgium)
30Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)
31Daniel Hoelgaard (Norway)
32Hermann Keller (Germany)
33Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
34Francisco Jose Medina Abril (Spain)0:03:57
35Matej Zahálka (Czech Republic)0:03:59
36Roman Ivlev (Russian Federation)0:04:45
37Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands)0:04:46
38Dennis Paulus (Austria)0:05:48
39Sam Lowe (Great Britain)0:05:56
40Jan Dieteren (Germany)0:06:01
41Thomas Zechmeister (Czech Republic)0:06:03
42Tobias Derler (Austria)0:06:35
43Latham Croft (New Zealand)0:07:19
44Martin Otonicar (Slovenia)0:07:35
45Lukas Zeller (Austria)0:07:36
46Yannick Eckmann (Germany)0:07:37
47Kristen Kivistik (Estonia)0:08:06
48Lars Schnyder (Switzerland)0:08:48

