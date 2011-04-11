Senechal solos to victory
Gougeard wins sprint for 2nd for French 1-2 finish
|1
|Florian Senechal (France)
|3:04:57
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (France)
|0:01:05
|3
|Maarten Van Trijp (Netherlands)
|4
|Jon Dibben (Great Britain)
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Germany)
|0:01:07
|6
|Mike De Bie (Belgium)
|0:01:25
|7
|Ruben Boons (Belgium)
|0:02:52
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Belgium)
|0:03:22
|9
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France)
|10
|Joachim Vanreyten (Belgium)
|11
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Russian Federation)
|12
|Mihkel Räim (Estonia)
|0:03:23
|13
|Alexander Kamp Egested (Denmark)
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
|15
|Piotr Havik (Netherlands)
|16
|Geoffrey Millour (France)
|0:03:24
|17
|Daan Myngheer (Belgium)
|0:03:26
|18
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|0:03:32
|19
|Patrick Bosman (Austria)
|0:03:35
|20
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Norway)
|0:03:44
|21
|Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
|22
|Adriano Lenti (Italy)
|0:03:45
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (France)
|0:03:54
|24
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|0:03:55
|25
|Doron Hekic (Slovenia)
|26
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|27
|Marco Wackermann (Italy)
|28
|Vladislav Belevantsev (Russian Federation)
|0:03:56
|29
|Rob Leemans (Belgium)
|30
|Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)
|31
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Norway)
|32
|Hermann Keller (Germany)
|33
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|34
|Francisco Jose Medina Abril (Spain)
|0:03:57
|35
|Matej Zahálka (Czech Republic)
|0:03:59
|36
|Roman Ivlev (Russian Federation)
|0:04:45
|37
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands)
|0:04:46
|38
|Dennis Paulus (Austria)
|0:05:48
|39
|Sam Lowe (Great Britain)
|0:05:56
|40
|Jan Dieteren (Germany)
|0:06:01
|41
|Thomas Zechmeister (Czech Republic)
|0:06:03
|42
|Tobias Derler (Austria)
|0:06:35
|43
|Latham Croft (New Zealand)
|0:07:19
|44
|Martin Otonicar (Slovenia)
|0:07:35
|45
|Lukas Zeller (Austria)
|0:07:36
|46
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|0:07:37
|47
|Kristen Kivistik (Estonia)
|0:08:06
|48
|Lars Schnyder (Switzerland)
|0:08:48
