Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners 2025
By Cycling News published
Past winners 2021-2024
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|2023
|Alison Jackson (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2022
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
