Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners 2025

Past winners 2021-2024

Team SD Worx - Protime&#039;s Belgian rider Lotte Kopecky celebrates on the podium with the cobblestone trophy after winning the fourth edition of the women&#039;s Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 148,5km between Denain and Roubaix, on April 6, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the fifth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2024Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
2023Alison Jackson (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
2022Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2021Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
