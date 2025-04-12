Paris-Roubaix: mostly dry weather now forecast, but overnight rain showers risk slippery cobblestones for men's race

Completely dry course and warm weather expected for Paris-Roubaix Femmes

2025 Paris-Roubaix: Tadej Pogačar leads UAE teammates during a pre-race recon
2025 Paris-Roubaix: Tadej Pogačar leads UAE teammates during a pre-race recon (Image credit: Getty Images)

A late change in the weather forecast for Paris-Roubaix could well now see dry, warm conditions for both races this weekend, although overnight rain showers could render the cobblestones more slippery for the men's event on Sunday.

Earlier this week wet conditions had been forecast for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, but that has now changed to expectations of much drier weather during the race itself, with any rain only falling on Saturday night.

