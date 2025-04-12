'It's so, so hard. I just want to cry' - Lidl-Trek left fruitless at Paris-Roubaix Femmes despite multiple attacks

published

Emma Norsgaard and Ellen van Dijk light up Hell of the North, but come away empty-handed

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 12 Emma Norsgaard of Denmark and Team LidlTrek competes during the 5th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2025 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix on April 12 2025 in Roubaix France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Emma Norsgaard was aggressive over Paris-Roubaix Femmes cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's fair to say that the bike racing gods often favour hard work and perseverance, but the Hell of the North is an exception to that rule, as Lidl-Trek found out at Saturday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

The squad consisted of several potential race winners in their own right in Emma Norsgaard, Ellen van Dijk and Elisa Balsamo, alongside inaugural winner Lizzie Deignan, who returned to the scene of her monumental victory for the first time in five years.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

