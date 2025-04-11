Lotte Kopecky: 'A pressure has fallen off' for Paris-Roubaix after Tour of Flanders win

World Champion is aiming to become the first woman to do the Flanders-Roubaix double on Saturday

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 06 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime competes in the breakaway during the 4th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2024 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix on UCIWWT April 06 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images
World champion Lotte Kopecky on the road to victory at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saturday, World Champion Lotte Kopecky aims to become the first woman to compete in the Flanders-Roubaix double, having secured her third Tour of Flanders title in four years last weekend.

The Belgian leads SD Worx-Protime's selection for the fifth edition of the Hell of the North with one Monument already in the bag.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

