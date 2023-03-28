Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners 2023
Past winners 2021-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
