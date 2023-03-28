Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners 2023

By Cycling News
published

Past winners 2021-2022

Elisa Longho Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates winning 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Elisa Longho Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates winning 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2021Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews