Trending

Degenkolb wins Paris-Roubaix

Giant-Alpecin rider out-sprints Stybar and Van Avermaet in Roubaix velodrome

Image 1 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) kisses the cobble-stone trophy

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) kisses the cobble-stone trophy
Image 2 of 155

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during his final Paris-Roubaix

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during his final Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 155

Laurens De Vresse (Astana)

Laurens De Vresse (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 155

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) couldn't repeat his 204 heroics

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) couldn't repeat his 204 heroics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 155

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) added another podium to his palmarès but a monument victory awaits the Belgian

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) added another podium to his palmarès but a monument victory awaits the Belgian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) greats his wife and newborn baby after winning Paris-Rouabix

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) greats his wife and newborn baby after winning Paris-Rouabix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 155

It wasn't Peter Sagan's (Tinkoff-Saxo) day with his stomach then shifter giving him grief

It wasn't Peter Sagan's (Tinkoff-Saxo) day with his stomach then shifter giving him grief
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 155

Nature break needed for Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nature break needed for Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) ducks under the railway crossing in the nick of time

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) ducks under the railway crossing in the nick of time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 155

Riders try and squeeze under the barriers before the 320km/h SNCF train flies past

Riders try and squeeze under the barriers before the 320km/h SNCF train flies past
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 155

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 155

Some family time for Lars Boom (Astana)

Some family time for Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 155

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) struggles to hide his disappointment with second

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) struggles to hide his disappointment with second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 155

Lars Boom (Astana) with his daughter

Lars Boom (Astana) with his daughter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 155

There was a podium for the bikes as well this year

There was a podium for the bikes as well this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 155

A young French fan flies his flag

A young French fan flies his flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 155

Neo-pro Alexis Gougéard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was one of the strongest riders in the breakaway

Neo-pro Alexis Gougéard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was one of the strongest riders in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 155

Bad luck for Arnaud Démare (FDJ) today with numerous punctures

Bad luck for Arnaud Démare (FDJ) today with numerous punctures
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 155

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 155

Zdeněk Štybar's bike

Zdeněk Štybar's bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 155

John Degenkolb's race winning Giant bike

John Degenkolb's race winning Giant bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 155

Greg Van Avermaet's BMC on the podium

Greg Van Avermaet's BMC on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 155

Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 155

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 155

German champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

German champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 155

Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 155

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 155

Jürgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal)

Jürgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 155

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) cornering

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) cornering
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 155

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 155

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 155

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 155

Greg Van Avermaet (BM)

Greg Van Avermaet (BM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 155

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) watches his chances of victory dissapear

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) watches his chances of victory dissapear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 155

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) gives his bike the once over on the start line

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) gives his bike the once over on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 155

Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 155

It wasn't a great day for French national champion Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

It wasn't a great day for French national champion Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 155

An extra brake lever is a common sight at paris-Rouabix

An extra brake lever is a common sight at paris-Rouabix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 155

One final time for Bradley Wiggins in Team Sky colours

One final time for Bradley Wiggins in Team Sky colours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 155

Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) drops back to the team car

Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 155

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 155

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 155

Mountain climber John Gadret (Movistar) rides the cobbles

Mountain climber John Gadret (Movistar) rides the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 155

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) has a bicycle tattoo on his left forearm

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) has a bicycle tattoo on his left forearm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 155

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) rode to fifth place

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) rode to fifth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 155

Taiwanese champion Chun Fei Feng (Lampre-Merida)

Taiwanese champion Chun Fei Feng (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 155

Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka)

Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 155

A motoman during the race

A motoman during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 155

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) had an aggressive race

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) had an aggressive race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 155

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) gets back on after a flat in the Arenberg Forest

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) gets back on after a flat in the Arenberg Forest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 155

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) hits the deck

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) hits the deck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 155

Fans pack the Arenberg Forest

Fans pack the Arenberg Forest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 155

Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 155

The Mavic spares motorbike is crucial in Paris-Roubaix

The Mavic spares motorbike is crucial in Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 155

Team Sky had special signs for fans wishing to cheer on Bradley Wiggins

Team Sky had special signs for fans wishing to cheer on Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 155

The British fans came to cheer on Bradley Wiggins

The British fans came to cheer on Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 155

Lots of support for Bradley Wiggins in his last race for Team Sky

Lots of support for Bradley Wiggins in his last race for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 155

A Belgian fan

A Belgian fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 155

A last minute check of the tyre pressure on the spare bikes by the Team Sky mechanic

A last minute check of the tyre pressure on the spare bikes by the Team Sky mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 155

Cobbles...

Cobbles...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 155

Good luck charm for Pippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

Good luck charm for Pippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 155

The Alexander Kristoff fan club

The Alexander Kristoff fan club
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 155

The Arenberg Forest

The Arenberg Forest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 155

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) wanting a quick change of a rear wheel flat

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) wanting a quick change of a rear wheel flat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 155

Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the break

Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 155

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) looks back at the chasers

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) looks back at the chasers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Tram Sky) in the Forest of Arenberg

Bradley Wiggins (Tram Sky) in the Forest of Arenberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 155

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) punctured and was unable to regain contact with the leaders

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) punctured and was unable to regain contact with the leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Tram Sky) on the attack

Bradley Wiggins (Tram Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 155

Big favourite Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes a cobbled corner

Big favourite Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes a cobbled corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) raises his arms in celebration

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 155

Adama Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) was in the break of the day

Adama Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) was in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 155

The peloton was lined out during the famous Forest of Arenberg crossing

The peloton was lined out during the famous Forest of Arenberg crossing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 155

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) was again unlucky to puncture in a key moment

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) was again unlucky to puncture in a key moment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 155

The remains of the peloton set off after the train had passed

The remains of the peloton set off after the train had passed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 155

Some riders stopped as a French TGV train came past

Some riders stopped as a French TGV train came past
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 155

Some riders ignored a police officer and crossed with the barriers down

Some riders ignored a police officer and crossed with the barriers down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 155

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale) takes a tumble

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale) takes a tumble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 155

There were several high-speed crashed during Paris-Roubaix

There were several high-speed crashed during Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 155

The Paris-Roubaix podium from behind

The Paris-Roubaix podium from behind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 155

The huge crowds at the Forest of Arenberg

The huge crowds at the Forest of Arenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 155

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 155

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) almost made to the finish

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) almost made to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 155

Late attackers Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Late attackers Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 155

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) heads to the podium after his second place

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) heads to the podium after his second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 155

A defeated Nikki Terpstra takes a drink after the race

A defeated Nikki Terpstra takes a drink after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 155

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his big win

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his second win in a cycling monument

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his second win in a cycling monument
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Stybar and Van Avermaet

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Stybar and Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 155

Only one rider raised their arms in celebration in the Roubaix velodrome

Only one rider raised their arms in celebration in the Roubaix velodrome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates as the other riders suffer in defeat

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates as the other riders suffer in defeat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) realises he has won Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) realises he has won Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 155

Lars Boom (Astana) sportingly congratulates John Degenkolb on his big win

Lars Boom (Astana) sportingly congratulates John Degenkolb on his big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 155

The corners were a key moment in Paris-Roubaix

The corners were a key moment in Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 155

Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 155

Nikki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

Nikki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on a key cobbled section

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on a key cobbled section
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 155

Lars Boom take a tight line through the corner

Lars Boom take a tight line through the corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 155

Bradley Wiggins goes full gas on the pave at Paris-Roubaix

Bradley Wiggins goes full gas on the pave at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 155

It was dusty, dry and fast at this year's Paris-Roubaix

It was dusty, dry and fast at this year's Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 155

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) was one of the revelations of the 2015 Paris-Roubaix

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) was one of the revelations of the 2015 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is congratulated by Lars Boom after the finish

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is congratulated by Lars Boom after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Paris-Roubaix
Image 113 of 155

The riders race across the fields of northern France

The riders race across the fields of northern France
Image 114 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) went deep in the finale of Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) went deep in the finale of Paris-Roubaix
Image 115 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) can't believe he's just won Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) can't believe he's just won Paris-Roubaix
Image 116 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) heads to the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) heads to the podium
Image 117 of 155

A tired Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

A tired Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
Image 118 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) hits the line first

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) hits the line first
Image 119 of 155

A dejected Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) after missing out at Paris-Roubaix

A dejected Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) after missing out at Paris-Roubaix
Image 120 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) stayed protected in the peloton for much of the race

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) stayed protected in the peloton for much of the race
Image 121 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Paris-Roubaix
Image 122 of 155

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 123 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the sprint in the Roubaix velodrome

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the sprint in the Roubaix velodrome
Image 124 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) follows an Etixx-Quickstep rider on a cobbled section

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) follows an Etixx-Quickstep rider on a cobbled section
Image 125 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is only the second German winner of Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is only the second German winner of Paris-Roubaix
Image 126 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the icon trophy

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the icon trophy
Image 127 of 155

The Giant-Alpecin team celebrated together

The Giant-Alpecin team celebrated together
Image 128 of 155

Bradley Wiggins' career with Team Sky is officially over

Bradley Wiggins' career with Team Sky is officially over
Image 129 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble
Image 130 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the Paris-Roubaix podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the Paris-Roubaix podium
Image 131 of 155

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix
Image 132 of 155

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 133 of 155

Image 134 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished Paris-Roubaix in 18th

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished Paris-Roubaix in 18th
Image 135 of 155

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) after Paris-Roubaix

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) after Paris-Roubaix
Image 136 of 155

The pack rides during the 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix

The pack rides during the 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix
Image 137 of 155

A fan wears a mask of Bradley Wiggins

A fan wears a mask of Bradley Wiggins
Image 138 of 155

Degenkolb takes the win at Pars-Roubaix

Degenkolb takes the win at Pars-Roubaix
Image 139 of 155

The peloton rides through the Trouee d'Arenberg

The peloton rides through the Trouee d'Arenberg
Image 140 of 155

The pack rides during the 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix

The pack rides during the 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix
Image 141 of 155

Belgian cyclist Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing Team

Belgian cyclist Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing Team
Image 142 of 155

Cyclist ride during 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix

Cyclist ride during 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix
Image 143 of 155

Fans at the side of the road in Paris-Roubaix

Fans at the side of the road in Paris-Roubaix
Image 144 of 155

FDJ ready to offer wheel support as Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan rides by in the field

FDJ ready to offer wheel support as Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan rides by in the field
Image 145 of 155

Team Europcar French cyclist Yannick Martinez (L) and Lotto-Soudal German rider Andre Greipel

Team Europcar French cyclist Yannick Martinez (L) and Lotto-Soudal German rider Andre Greipel
Image 146 of 155

Lotto-Soudal German rider Andre Greipel

Lotto-Soudal German rider Andre Greipel
Image 147 of 155

Sir Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Sir Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
Image 148 of 155

The pack is stopped at a level during the 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix

The pack is stopped at a level during the 113th edition of the Paris-Roubaix
Image 149 of 155

Cyclist ride under the Pont Gibus bridge

Cyclist ride under the Pont Gibus bridge
Image 150 of 155

Team Katusha Norwegian cyclist Alexander Kristoff

Team Katusha Norwegian cyclist Alexander Kristoff
Image 151 of 155

Team Sky leading the group in Paris-Roubaix

Team Sky leading the group in Paris-Roubaix
Image 152 of 155

France's Pierre-Luc Perichon of Bretagne Seche Environnement team gets assistance after flattening a tire

France's Pierre-Luc Perichon of Bretagne Seche Environnement team gets assistance after flattening a tire
Image 153 of 155

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Image 154 of 155

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team Belgian cyclist Tim Declercq

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team Belgian cyclist Tim Declercq
Image 155 of 155

Topsport and UHC on the start line at Paris-Roubaix

Topsport and UHC on the start line at Paris-Roubaix

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) rode a near-perfect race to take the 2015 edition of Paris-Roubaix in a sprint finish ahead of Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

Related Articles

Van Avermaet satisfied with third at Paris-Roubaix

Vanmarcke's Spring Classics campaign marred by bad luck

Broken shifter spoils Sagan's chances at Paris-Roubaix

Degenkolb: It was all or nothing in Paris-Roubaix finale

Lampaert best young Belgian rider in Paris-Roubaix

Kristoff not strong enough at Paris-Roubaix

BMC races new GranFondo RBX at Paris-Roubaix

Porte remains top of WorldTour standings

inCycle video: Alexander Kristoff fan club make a social outing at Paris-Roubaix

Pro bike: John Degenkolb's Roubaix-winning Giant Defy

The German rider latched onto a dangerous move initiated by Van Avermaet and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep), and even after the lead group swelled to seven riders he had more than enough to take his second Monument of the season after winning Milan-San Remo last month.

"This is the race I’ve always dreamt of winning," Degenkolb said before hugging his teammates at the finish.

In a race that ebbed and flowed with different dynamics and groups coming into play with each sector of cobbles, Degenkolb stood out, not just for his expected strong finish – he was second on the velodrome last year – but for his aggression and precision at key points in the race.

When Van Avermaet and Lampaert created a small buffer on the elite contenders inside the final 12 kilometres Degenkolb’s teammate Bert De Backer jumped clear. It created an opportunity for Degenkolb to follow just moments later and he quickly linked up with his teammate before forging clear and joining Van Avermaet and Lampaert.

When the Etixx rider understandably refused to work Degenkolb didn't panic. He and Van Avermaet continued to share the work as a move that included Stybar, Lars Boom and Jens Keukeleire joined up to form the final winning break inside the final few kilometres.

Coming into the velodrome it was Etixx who hit the front with Stybar in second wheel and Degenkolb riding in his slipstream. When the Milan-San Remo winner opened his sprint on the final banking there was little challenge from the rest of the break. Stybar hung on for second with Van Avermaet claimed yet another podium in a spring Monument.

"This is unbelievable. I can’t believe it, right now. I’ve had to work very hard for it and my team was there the whole day to hold the situation under control, until I could start my race. We knew that it was going to be hard and that a big group could go to the finish. I was in a situation that I had to go, otherwise I’d be in the same situation as last year [when he finished second behind lone winner Terpstra, ed.]. I had to invest something and I was not afraid to fail. That was the key.

"When you are probably the fastest guy, nobody wants to work with you and bring you to the finish. That’s why I decided to go by myself. I think it was the right decision and at the right moment. It was really, really hard but I’m just so happy and proud."

How it unfolded

In stark contrast to the grey clouds, wind and rain that featured in Compiègne on Saturday, the 200 riders who lined up at the start line on Sunday were treated to sun and a favourable tailwind that blew them towards the first of 27 sectors of pavé.

A blistering fast hour of racing at an average of 50 km/h featured a lot of attacks and despite the high-speed nine riders managed to power away. They were Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Grégory Rast (Trek Factory Racing), Alexis Gougéard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge), Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Ralf Matzka (Bora-Argon 18) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

After 75 kilometres of racing the nine had a maximum lead of 10 minutes over the peloton with Team Sky and Katusha starting to pick up the speed.

The gap slowly started to come down on the third sector of pavé while heading towards the first monstrous sector of Arenberg. Just before the forest team Sky’s Geraint Thomas flatted, forcing him to start the Arenberg at the back of the peloton.

BMC led the main field over the first part of the Arenberg, about five minutes behind the leaders.

Possibly due to the dry weather conditions, there were few incidents and a large group exited the forest at more than five minutes from the leaders, where Sean De Bie punctured. Bradley Wiggins was among the riders who was distanced but he quickly returned.

On a railroad crossing after the Arenberg forest, a major incident occurred with train barriers coming down with three quarters of the peloton ignoring the lights and slaloming over the tracks shortly before a TGV-train passed through. A little later, the race jury placed motorbikes in front of the peloton to make them wait for the riders who were held up.

The Etixx-QuickStep team made their first surge at sector 14 over the Tilloy – Sars-et-Rosières, after 180 kilometres of racing, while trailing the leaders by less than four minutes.

After coming off the sector the course turned briefly right, resulting in a section with crosswinds. Five Etixx–QuickStep riders featured at front of the peloton and created a lot of damage. Van Avermaet and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) were among the riders who were caught behind in a second echelon, and Wiggins even further behind, but they all managed to work their way back into the mix.

With just over 50 kilometres from the finish the peloton hit pavé sector 11 over the Auchy-lez-Orchies – Bersée at less than two minutes from the break. While Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) accelerated, his teammate Matti Breschel and former winner Johan Vansummeren (AG2R-La Mondiale) were among the victims of a crash just before the Mons-en-Pévèle at sector 10.

The remains of the peloton – about 40 riders - hit the cobbles and Etixx–QuickStep made a second move with a fierce acceleration into crosswinds from Stijn Vandenbergh. In the peloton, FDJ took the initiative on sector 9 over the Mérignies – Avelin with Yoann Offredo leading out French champion Arnaud Démare. The FDJ-led field was about 15 seconds down on Vandenbergh, who was a minute down on the five leaders.

Wiggins lived up to his role of favourite by emerging alone at Moulin de Vertain. The former Tour de France winner quickly caught up with Vandenbergh, and Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) and Stybar also bridged across.

Katusha worked hard in the peloton to bring the Wiggins-group back, which happened just before sector 6 through the Cysoing – Bourghelles. Lars Boom (Astana) led the peloton over the sector with the breakaway group within sight.

The move from Boom caused damage in the peloton and once off the cobbles Van Avermaet and Sagan kept the pace high.

On the following sector of Bourghelles - Wannehain, last year’s winner Niki Tersptra attacked. Once off the cobbles an select group bridged up to the breakaway. The pace dropped back and with 21 kilometres to go about 20 riders were together in front of the race.

In front Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Borut Bozic (Astana) attacked, however, on the cobbles of Camphin-en-Pévèle (sector 5) Roelandts dropped the Astana rider ahead of the typically crucial sector of Le Carrefour de l’Arbre.

Thought it was a strong late-race effort, the Lotto-Soudal rider was reeled in with 14 kilometres to go after a ferocious acceleration from Boom. Once caught, the lull in pace allowed Van Avermaet and Lampaert to jump clear.

With the pair still within sight, De Backer set up Degenkolb.

Even when Stybar, and then a trio of Boom, Elmiger and Keukeleire made it seven riders at the front of the race, Degenkolb remained composed. With Sagan and Kristoff out of the picture, he was undoubtedly the fastest finisher in the group.

He kept close to the front and survived the final and relatively gentle sector of cobbles in Roubaix, and rounded the track before doing what he does best — winning the sprint to the line.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5:49:51
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:31
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:21
28André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:55
29Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:58
37Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:21
38Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
39Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:24
41Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
45Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:29
48Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:05
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:35
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:48
53Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:50
54Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
55Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
57Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
65Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
67Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
70Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
75Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:56
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
79John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
82William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:13
85Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:08:24
86Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:53
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:59
89Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:25
90Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:13:06
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
92Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:21
94Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
95Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
96Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
97Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:32
99Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:17:16
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:24
103Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
104David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
106Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
107Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
110Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:27
111Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
112Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
113John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
114Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:17:32
116Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
117Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:34
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:39
120Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
122Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
123Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:54
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
127Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
128Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
129Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:12
132Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
133Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
OTLSam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
OTLMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
OTLDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
OTLTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
OTLIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
OTLShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
OTLJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMatt Brammeier (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFThéo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRuben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFAriel Maximiliano RICHEZE
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Latest on Cyclingnews