inCycle video: Alexander Kristoff fan club make a social outing at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 6 The Alexander Kristoff fan club (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) seemed relaxed before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Alexander Kristoff is the big favourite and had plenty of support Image 6 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff was the overwhelming favourite ahead of this year’s Paris-Roubaix given his series of victories at the Three days of De Panne, Scheldeprijs and the Tour of Flanders, and although he didn’t end up winning the French Monument, he definitely had the most supportive fan club.

"Without fans we wouldn't have these great races," Kristoff said. "They are really important and I really appreciate all my friends and fans."

Kristoff was on the start line with some of the most talked about riders of the early season, including last year’s winner Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), Bradley Wiggins in his last road race with Team Sky and the eventual winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). However, the Alexander Kristoff fan club, which was set up by Belgian fans two years ago, were heard the loudest at the start and finish, and along the sides of the cobble sectors.

“We’re just one family,” said Dirk Billiau, a member of the fan club. “We go to the race, we have fun, it’s great… it’s socializing, making friends, drinking beer and making fun. And have a party when Alexander wins. It’s great.”

Watch the latest inCycle video that highlights the Alexander Kristoff fan club at the recent Paris-Roubaix.

