Van Avermaet satisfied with third at Paris-Roubaix
BMC rider empty at the end
When Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) entered the Roubaix velodrome, he knew that sealing victory at Paris-Roubaix against some of the fastest men in cycling would be almost impossible. But that didn't stop him from trying and he sat firmly in John Degenkolb's (Giant-Alpecin) wheel as they rounded the final corner for the sprint.
Unfortunately, Van Avermaet found himself stuck behind Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) when Degenkolb launched his move, and he was forced to go over the top of the Czech champion. After 253 kilometres of racing, the extra metres were too much for him and he was edged out of the runner's up spot.
