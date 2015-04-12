Van Avermaet satisfied with third at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 7 Belgian cyclist Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing Team Image 2 of 7 A dejected Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) after missing out at Paris-Roubaix Image 3 of 7 Late attackers Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Greg Van Avermaet talks to the press (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 7 The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

When Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) entered the Roubaix velodrome, he knew that sealing victory at Paris-Roubaix against some of the fastest men in cycling would be almost impossible. But that didn't stop him from trying and he sat firmly in John Degenkolb's (Giant-Alpecin) wheel as they rounded the final corner for the sprint.

Unfortunately, Van Avermaet found himself stuck behind Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) when Degenkolb launched his move, and he was forced to go over the top of the Czech champion. After 253 kilometres of racing, the extra metres were too much for him and he was edged out of the runner's up spot.



