Porte remains top of WorldTour standings

Degenkolb moves up to third on standings after Paris-Roubaix win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) celebrates his overall win in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) seals the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte of Australia and Team SKY celebrates winning ahead of team mate Geriant Thomas of Great Britain on stage four of2015 Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the first ten WorldTour races of 2015, Richie Porte remains on top of the individual rankings as the only rider to have accumulated more than 300 points. John Degenkolb's Paris-Roubaix victory sees the German jump up to third on the standings while Tour of Flanders winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) remains in second place. Joaquim Rodríguez's overall win at Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco was a further boost to Katusha's points tally who occupy third place on the team standings.

Since claiming Paris–Nice victory, Porte (303 points) and Team Sky have led the WorldTour standings with Geraint Thomas' E3 Harelbeke victory and Gent–Wevelgem podium along with Sergio Henao's second place at Pais Vasco, ensuring the British team's good start to the early season. While Thomas has dropped to fourth on the individual standings, Zdenek Štybar (Etixx-Quick Sep) was a big mover after his second place at Paris-Roubaix jumping from 24th to sixth. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was also a big mover as he improved from 21st to seventh on 148 points.

Team Sky continue to lead the team rankings although Etixx-Quick Step and Katusha have both made up ground in the last two WorldTour races. Team Sky's 629 points is just 39 ahead of Etixx-Quick Step with Katusha the only other team to have passed 500 points so far on 527. Cannondale-Garmin continue to occupy last place on the table with just 19 points to its name.

Australia continues to lead the nations standings, as it has done since the Tour Down Under in January, on 588 points. Spain occupy second place on the standings with 457 points with the Netherlands (435 points) and Colombia (428 points) close behind.

The next WorldTour events are the Ardennes Classics which start Sunday with Amstel Gold Race where the winner will be awarded 80 points. On Wednesday (April 22), a further 80 points will be on offer at La Flèche Wallonne before the peloton lines up at the fourth monument of the season, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with the winner awarded 100 points.

Two days later the Swiss stage race, the Tour de Romandie, commences before the first grand tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, gets underway in San Lorenzo al Mare on May 9.

 

UCI WorldTour standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky303pts
2Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha237
3John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Alpecin232
4Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky184
5Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team168
6Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Etixx-Quick Step152
7Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team148
8Niki Terpstra (NED) Etixx-Quick Step140
9Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale136
10Peter Sagan (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo136
11Rigoberto Urán (COL) Etixx-Quick Step133
12Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha120
13Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx-Quick Step115
14Rohan Dennis (AUS) BMC Racing Team114
15Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo114
16Lars Boom (NED) Astana101
17Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team98
18Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida94
19Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge89
20Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek Factory Racing88
21Sergio Henao (COL) Team Sky86
22Luca Paolini (ITA) Team Katusha80
23Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha78
24Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team76
25Jon Izagirre (ESP) Movistar Team73

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team Sky629pts
2Etixx-Quick Step590
3Team Katusha527
4Movistar Team423
5BMC Racing Team380
6Giant-Alpecin302
7Tinkoff-Saxo278
8Orica-GreenEdge236
9Astana221
10Lampre-Merida217
11Lotto-Soudal214
12Ag2r-La Mondiale139
13Trek Factory Racing138
14IAM Cycling74
15FDJ69
16LottoNL-Jumbo68
17Cannondale-Garmin19

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Australia588pts
2Spain457
3Netherlands435
4Colombia428
5Italy359
6Belgium346
7Great Britain266
8Germany241
9Norway237
10Czech Republic156
11Slovakia136
12France134
13Poland118
14Switzerland97
15Portugal94
16Slovenia78
17Denmark55
18South Africa39
19Russia23
20New Zealand14