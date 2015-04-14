Porte remains top of WorldTour standings
Degenkolb moves up to third on standings after Paris-Roubaix win
After the first ten WorldTour races of 2015, Richie Porte remains on top of the individual rankings as the only rider to have accumulated more than 300 points. John Degenkolb's Paris-Roubaix victory sees the German jump up to third on the standings while Tour of Flanders winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) remains in second place. Joaquim Rodríguez's overall win at Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco was a further boost to Katusha's points tally who occupy third place on the team standings.
Since claiming Paris–Nice victory, Porte (303 points) and Team Sky have led the WorldTour standings with Geraint Thomas' E3 Harelbeke victory and Gent–Wevelgem podium along with Sergio Henao's second place at Pais Vasco, ensuring the British team's good start to the early season. While Thomas has dropped to fourth on the individual standings, Zdenek Štybar (Etixx-Quick Sep) was a big mover after his second place at Paris-Roubaix jumping from 24th to sixth. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was also a big mover as he improved from 21st to seventh on 148 points.
Team Sky continue to lead the team rankings although Etixx-Quick Step and Katusha have both made up ground in the last two WorldTour races. Team Sky's 629 points is just 39 ahead of Etixx-Quick Step with Katusha the only other team to have passed 500 points so far on 527. Cannondale-Garmin continue to occupy last place on the table with just 19 points to its name.
Australia continues to lead the nations standings, as it has done since the Tour Down Under in January, on 588 points. Spain occupy second place on the standings with 457 points with the Netherlands (435 points) and Colombia (428 points) close behind.
The next WorldTour events are the Ardennes Classics which start Sunday with Amstel Gold Race where the winner will be awarded 80 points. On Wednesday (April 22), a further 80 points will be on offer at La Flèche Wallonne before the peloton lines up at the fourth monument of the season, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with the winner awarded 100 points.
Two days later the Swiss stage race, the Tour de Romandie, commences before the first grand tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, gets underway in San Lorenzo al Mare on May 9.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky
|303
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha
|237
|3
|John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Alpecin
|232
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
|184
|5
|Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team
|168
|6
|Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Etixx-Quick Step
|152
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team
|148
|8
|Niki Terpstra (NED) Etixx-Quick Step
|140
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|136
|10
|Peter Sagan (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|11
|Rigoberto Urán (COL) Etixx-Quick Step
|133
|12
|Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha
|120
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx-Quick Step
|115
|14
|Rohan Dennis (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|114
|15
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|16
|Lars Boom (NED) Astana
|101
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|98
|18
|Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida
|94
|19
|Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|20
|Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|21
|Sergio Henao (COL) Team Sky
|86
|22
|Luca Paolini (ITA) Team Katusha
|80
|23
|Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha
|78
|24
|Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|76
|25
|Jon Izagirre (ESP) Movistar Team
|73
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Sky
|629
|pts
|2
|Etixx-Quick Step
|590
|3
|Team Katusha
|527
|4
|Movistar Team
|423
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|380
|6
|Giant-Alpecin
|302
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|278
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|236
|9
|Astana
|221
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|217
|11
|Lotto-Soudal
|214
|12
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|139
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|138
|14
|IAM Cycling
|74
|15
|FDJ
|69
|16
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Australia
|588
|pts
|2
|Spain
|457
|3
|Netherlands
|435
|4
|Colombia
|428
|5
|Italy
|359
|6
|Belgium
|346
|7
|Great Britain
|266
|8
|Germany
|241
|9
|Norway
|237
|10
|Czech Republic
|156
|11
|Slovakia
|136
|12
|France
|134
|13
|Poland
|118
|14
|Switzerland
|97
|15
|Portugal
|94
|16
|Slovenia
|78
|17
|Denmark
|55
|18
|South Africa
|39
|19
|Russia
|23
|20
|New Zealand
|14
