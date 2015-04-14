Porte remains top of WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) celebrates his overall win in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) seals the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Richie Porte of Australia and Team SKY celebrates winning ahead of team mate Geriant Thomas of Great Britain on stage four of2015 Paris-Nice. Image 5 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the first ten WorldTour races of 2015, Richie Porte remains on top of the individual rankings as the only rider to have accumulated more than 300 points. John Degenkolb's Paris-Roubaix victory sees the German jump up to third on the standings while Tour of Flanders winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) remains in second place. Joaquim Rodríguez's overall win at Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco was a further boost to Katusha's points tally who occupy third place on the team standings.





Since claiming Paris–Nice victory, Porte (303 points) and Team Sky have led the WorldTour standings with Geraint Thomas' E3 Harelbeke victory and Gent–Wevelgem podium along with Sergio Henao's second place at Pais Vasco, ensuring the British team's good start to the early season. While Thomas has dropped to fourth on the individual standings, Zdenek Štybar (Etixx-Quick Sep) was a big mover after his second place at Paris-Roubaix jumping from 24th to sixth. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was also a big mover as he improved from 21st to seventh on 148 points.

Team Sky continue to lead the team rankings although Etixx-Quick Step and Katusha have both made up ground in the last two WorldTour races. Team Sky's 629 points is just 39 ahead of Etixx-Quick Step with Katusha the only other team to have passed 500 points so far on 527. Cannondale-Garmin continue to occupy last place on the table with just 19 points to its name.

Australia continues to lead the nations standings, as it has done since the Tour Down Under in January, on 588 points. Spain occupy second place on the standings with 457 points with the Netherlands (435 points) and Colombia (428 points) close behind.

The next WorldTour events are the Ardennes Classics which start Sunday with Amstel Gold Race where the winner will be awarded 80 points. On Wednesday (April 22), a further 80 points will be on offer at La Flèche Wallonne before the peloton lines up at the fourth monument of the season, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with the winner awarded 100 points.

Two days later the Swiss stage race, the Tour de Romandie, commences before the first grand tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, gets underway in San Lorenzo al Mare on May 9.

UCI WorldTour standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky 303 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 237 3 John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Alpecin 232 4 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 184 5 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 168 6 Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Etixx-Quick Step 152 7 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team 148 8 Niki Terpstra (NED) Etixx-Quick Step 140 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 136 10 Peter Sagan (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 11 Rigoberto Urán (COL) Etixx-Quick Step 133 12 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha 120 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx-Quick Step 115 14 Rohan Dennis (AUS) BMC Racing Team 114 15 Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 16 Lars Boom (NED) Astana 101 17 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 98 18 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 94 19 Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 89 20 Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek Factory Racing 88 21 Sergio Henao (COL) Team Sky 86 22 Luca Paolini (ITA) Team Katusha 80 23 Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha 78 24 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 76 25 Jon Izagirre (ESP) Movistar Team 73

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Team Sky 629 pts 2 Etixx-Quick Step 590 3 Team Katusha 527 4 Movistar Team 423 5 BMC Racing Team 380 6 Giant-Alpecin 302 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 278 8 Orica-GreenEdge 236 9 Astana 221 10 Lampre-Merida 217 11 Lotto-Soudal 214 12 Ag2r-La Mondiale 139 13 Trek Factory Racing 138 14 IAM Cycling 74 15 FDJ 69 16 LottoNL-Jumbo 68 17 Cannondale-Garmin 19