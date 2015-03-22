Degenkolb wins Milan-San Remo
Kristoff and Matthews complete the podium
As has so often been the case, the longest of the Classics fell to the man who spent the shortest amount of time at the front. At almost 300 kilometres,Milan-San Remo is a race of patience as much as it is of endurance, and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) showed both qualities in abundance as he emerged in the final 50 metres to claim victory.
Related Articles
Cavendish left disappointed after dropping his chain in Milan-San Remo
Thomas hopes Milan-San Remo performance can help on the cobbles
Video: Milan-San Remo 2015 race highlights
5 conclusions from Milan-San Remo
inCycle video: Degenkolb poised to defend Gent-Wevelgem title
Degenkolb ready to follow the moves at Tour of Flanders
Last year’s winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) had looked set to confirm pre-race expectations when he was ushered into the box seat by teammate Luca Paolini with a little over a kilometre remaining, but the Via Roma after seven hours of racing is a finishing straight like no other.
Kristoff was forced to open his effort from distance – or at least, sooner than he would have liked – and he was swamped in the final 100 metres. Degenkolb swooped past to take the spoils, while Kristoff just held off Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and a blanket of riders for second place.
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was among them, and he had to settle for fourth after opening his sprint from quite a way back. The Slovak had shown his eagerness on the Poggio when he attempted to bridge across to attackers Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Geraint Thomas (Sky), and he even briefly found himself at the very front of the race with two kilometres remaining. A costly error, perhaps.
Degenkolb, by contrast, maintained a watching brief during that breathless finale, always well-positioned on the climbs, but never once exposing himself to the wind before it was absolutely necessary. His was an approach ripped straight from the Oscar Freire playbook and, as its wont, La Classicissima rewarded intelligence as much as it did strength.
“It was a really tough race, a beautiful victory. It’s a race that really suits me, it’s perfect for me and now it’s mine,” Degenkolb said. “The team helped me perfectly as far as the Poggio. I was always near the front positions on the descent and then I just gave it my all in the sprint.”
Kristoff’s words after the podium ceremony echoed the lament of so many beaten men on the Via Roma over the years. Milan-San Remo’s traditional finishing straight returned to the route this time around after an eight-year hiatus and, once again, that almost imperceptible rise to the line made a whole world of difference.
“Luca Paolini did great work for me. On the Poggio, he was fantastic and he practically brought me all the way to Via Roma. He led me out wonderfully and I gave it my all,” Kristoff said. “Unfortunately, Degenkolb passed me on a slightly uphill finishing straight. Those last 50 metres seemed liked they’d never end. Maybe I went too early…”
The Norwegian’s hopes had already seemed to be ebbing away on the Cipressa, where Team Sky and BMC’s aggression left him dangling at the rear of the reduced peloton like a loose tooth, but – not for the first time – Paolini was La Primavera’s best supporting actor. The bearded Italian kept Kristoff in touch there, and then led the bunch almost all the way up the Poggio, with Kristoff tucked on his wheel in second position.
With other fast men, including Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) losing contact on the Poggio, the balance looked to be tilting towards Kristoff, though as ever in Milan-San Remo, there were late cameos and twists.
On the climb itself, Thomas, who was already off the front with Daniel Oss (BMC), powered away alone, while closer to the summit, Greg Van Avermaet showcased his form with a searing acceleration that saw him bridge across to the Welshman at the top of the descent.
Sagan and Matthews, meanwhile, also made an attempt to track the move in the company of Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), but ultimately found themselves caught in no man’s land and the race came back together on the plunge down into San Remo.
“I followed Sagan on the Poggio to stay with him but it wasn’t the moment,” Matthews said. “Kristoff was strong in the finale but I left it too late in the sprint. I had good legs in the finale, maybe I was the fastest. It’s one of the best results of my career but I’m disappointed.”
Such is the terrible beauty of Milan-San Remo, as Degenkolb could attest. Twelve months ago, a late puncture eliminated the German from contention, and he fought back the tears as he considered his turn in fortunes.
“One year ago it was the biggest disappointment in my career. I had the legs to be there and sprint like today like I did today but it took me almost a week to get over it,” he said. “When I look back now it’s really unbelievable, from the deepest to the highest point: that was the emotion.”
How it unfolded
For the third successive year, steady rain and low temperatures greeted the peloton as they lined up beneath Milan’s Arco della Pace and it was decidedly more winter than primavera for the entire trundle through the flatlands of Lombardy and Piedmont as far as the Passo del Turchino
As ever, an early break with a sizeable Italian contingent formed once the flag dropped and the eleven escapees - Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Sebastian Molano (Colombia), Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk), Stefano Pirazzi (CSF Bardiani), Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Androni Giocattoli) and Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) – carried a lead of ten minutes across the mighty Po, shortly beyond Pavia.
Katusha and Trek Factory Racing were perhaps the most diligent of the pace-setters in the peloton in the opening 200 kilometres, and they ensured that the deficit was down to just five minutes by the time they crested the summit of the Turchino and began the drop towards the Riviera.
Mercifully, the rain abated as the afternoon progressed, and while it wasn’t quite spring on the Ligurian coast, the roads were at least almost dry by the time the race hit the capi in the final 50 kilometres. Those headlands fractured the unity of the break – Matteo Bono slipped away alone – but they also stirred Team Sky into action in the peloton.
Luke Rowe took up the reins on the Capo Berta, with Thomas and Ben Swift tucked in behind him, and when their teammate Salvatore Puccio’s wheels slid from under him on the descent, that trio found themselves with a gap over the peloton. Rather than sit up, Rowe elected to keep forcing the pace, and by the base of the Cipressa, they had picked off the remnants of the early break, though Orica-GreenEdge’s brief spell of chasing meant that the bunch was always within touching distance and they were caught as the climb began.
On the Cipressa, it became clear that Sky and BMC were determined to make the race as selective as possible in a bid to shake off the pure fast men. Silvan Dillier, Van Avermaet and Thomas, along with an impressive Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), enjoyed a brief rally off the front, and when that petered out, Lars Peter Nordhaug’s brisk tempo put Kristoff, Cavendish, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Greipel in difficulty.
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) enjoyed a brief cameo on the descent, but as the road flattened out, Oss and Thomas forged clear. With Oss performing the bulk of the pace-setting, the duo established a lead of 30 seconds with 15 kilometres remaining, but it was shorn back to 17 seconds as they began the climb of the Poggio.
Once the gradient stiffened, Thomas struck out alone, and while Paolini was now leading the bunch in support of Kristoff, he was making no inroads into the deficit on the climb. 700 metres from the summit, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) launched a testing acceleration but it was his teammate Van Avermaet who eventually broke the deadlock, ripping clear of the chase group and setting out in pursuit of Thomas.
Van Avermaet would lead all the way down the descent – where Gilbert, Gerald Ciolek, Stybar and Michal Kwiatokowski all crashed out of contention – and then try to forge away as the road flattened out, only to relent inside the final two kilometres.
When Paolini took over in support of Kristoff and led a group of 30 or so riders past the famous fountain and onto the Via Roma, it began to feel like a case of what Yogi Berra would call déjà vu all over again. But one can never step in the same river twice, and this time victory washed over John Degenkolb.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|6:46:16
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Saxo
|5
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Aleja Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|24
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:09
|30
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|32
|Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|36
|Rein Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|40
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|45
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Andre' Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|50
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:38
|54
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:38
|60
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|61
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|67
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:56
|68
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:59
|70
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|71
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|73
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Argon 18
|79
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|81
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Juan Jo Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora - Argon 18
|90
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|91
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|93
|Axel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora - Argon 18
|99
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:06:30
|102
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:07:08
|103
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|105
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora - Argon 18
|107
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|108
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|109
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora - Argon 18
|0:08:27
|110
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:08:57
|111
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|115
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|116
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Brayan St Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|119
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:30
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora - Argon 18
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Argon 18
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Saxo
|126
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:37
|127
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|131
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|133
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|134
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|135
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|136
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|138
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:58
|139
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|144
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|145
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|149
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|150
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|151
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|152
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|153
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|154
|Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|155
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|156
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|157
|Steven Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|159
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|160
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy