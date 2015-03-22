Trending

Degenkolb wins Milan-San Remo

Kristoff and Matthews complete the podium

Image 1 of 92

John Degenkolb wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

John Degenkolb wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 92

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 92

The race favourites close in on the line at Milan-San Remo

The race favourites close in on the line at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) launches an attack

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) launches an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the attack

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) faces the press

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) faces the press
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish of Milan-San Remo

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 92

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 92

Kristoff, Degenkolb and Matthews on the Milan-San Remo podium

Kristoff, Degenkolb and Matthews on the Milan-San Remo podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) holds firm in the Poggio

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) holds firm in the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 92

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) puts the hammer down

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) puts the hammer down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 92

Team Sky and Tinkoff Saxo hit the front

Team Sky and Tinkoff Saxo hit the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 92

Tinkoff Saxo worked for Peter Sagan

Tinkoff Saxo worked for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 92

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) leads Milan-San Remo

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) leads Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 92

Team Sky went on the attack in the second half of Milan-San Remo

Team Sky went on the attack in the second half of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 92

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) made it into the top ten in Milan-San Remo

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) made it into the top ten in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 92

A brave effort from Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) at Milan-San Remo

A brave effort from Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 92

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) couldn't make in onto the podium in Milan-San Remo

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) couldn't make in onto the podium in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant - Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet attacks late in the race.

Greg Van Avermaet attacks late in the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 92

Peter Sagan marks Geraint Thomas.

Peter Sagan marks Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 92

Peter Sagan on the move in the closing kilometres.

Peter Sagan on the move in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 92

An emotional Degenkolb reacts on the podium.

An emotional Degenkolb reacts on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 92

John Degenkolb on the Milan-San Remo podium.

John Degenkolb on the Milan-San Remo podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 92

Degenkolb celebrates on the Milan-San Remo podium.

Degenkolb celebrates on the Milan-San Remo podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 92

An emotional Degenkolb reacts on the podium.

An emotional Degenkolb reacts on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 92

Degenkolb collects his trophy.

Degenkolb collects his trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 92

The Podium: Kristoff (from left), Degenkolb and Matthews.

The Podium: Kristoff (from left), Degenkolb and Matthews.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 92

The Podium: Kristoff (from left), Degenkolb and Matthews.

The Podium: Kristoff (from left), Degenkolb and Matthews.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 92

John Degenkolb reacts after winning the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

John Degenkolb reacts after winning the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 92

John Degenkolb wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

John Degenkolb wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 92

Fabian Cancellara finished 7th.

Fabian Cancellara finished 7th.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 92

Degenkolb is swarmed after his win.

Degenkolb is swarmed after his win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 92

Geraint Thomas and Peter Sagan chase Greg Van Avermaet,

Geraint Thomas and Peter Sagan chase Greg Van Avermaet,
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 92

Philipe Gilbert launches a late attack.

Philipe Gilbert launches a late attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 92

Degenkolb sprays champagne on the podium.

Degenkolb sprays champagne on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 92

Milan-San Remo 2015

Milan-San Remo 2015
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 92

Wet conditions for the 2015 Milan-San Remo

Wet conditions for the 2015 Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 92

Along the coastline at Milan-San Remo

Along the coastline at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) takes it all in

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) takes it all in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 92

Luca Paolini (Katusha) finishes Milan-San Remo

Luca Paolini (Katusha) finishes Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 92

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) finishes Milan-San Remo

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) finishes Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) comes out on top in Milan-San Remo

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) comes out on top in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) opened his sprint from too far out

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) opened his sprint from too far out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) leads the celebrations on the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) leads the celebrations on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 92

The sprinters contend for the win at Milan-San Remo

The sprinters contend for the win at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) makes his way through the crowds after his win

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) makes his way through the crowds after his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 92

The sprint for Milan-San Remo

The sprint for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) dropped Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) on the Poggio

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) dropped Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 92

An emotional John Degenkolb after his Milan-San Remo win.

An emotional John Degenkolb after his Milan-San Remo win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 92

Fabian Cancellara after Milan-San Remo.

Fabian Cancellara after Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 92

Degenkolb overtook Alexander Kristoff in the final metres of MIlan-San Remo.

Degenkolb overtook Alexander Kristoff in the final metres of MIlan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 92

Michal Kwiatkowski crashed coming off the Poggio.

Michal Kwiatkowski crashed coming off the Poggio.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Alexander Kristoff to the line in Milan-San Remo

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Alexander Kristoff to the line in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) came out on top in Milan-San Remo

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) came out on top in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Milan-San Remo

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Milan-San Remo

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 92

Luca Paolini (Katusha) leads Milan-San Remo

Luca Paolini (Katusha) leads Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 92

Geraint Thomas made several attacks

Geraint Thomas made several attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 92

Luca Paolini leads Alexander Kristoff on the Poggio

Luca Paolini leads Alexander Kristoff on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) winds things up on the Poggio

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) winds things up on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 92

Daniel Oss leads Geraint Thomas on the Poggio

Daniel Oss leads Geraint Thomas on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads an attack

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) goes on the attack on the Poggio

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) goes on the attack on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) lifts the pace for his teammates

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) lifts the pace for his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) watches his rivals

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) watches his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) on the front foot in Milan-San Remo

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) on the front foot in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 92

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 92

Geraint Thomas made a late attacks with Daniel Oss.

Geraint Thomas made a late attacks with Daniel Oss.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 92

Thomas and Oss on the attack.

Thomas and Oss on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 92

Another wet Milan-San Remo along the Coast.

Another wet Milan-San Remo along the Coast.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 92

Jan Barta of the Czech Republic and Bora - Argon 18 leads a reakaway group during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

Jan Barta of the Czech Republic and Bora - Argon 18 leads a reakaway group during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
Image 82 of 92

Tinkoff-Saxo on the front of the peloton at Milan-San Remo.

Tinkoff-Saxo on the front of the peloton at Milan-San Remo.
Image 83 of 92

Serge Pauwels leads the breakaway at Milan-San Remo.

Serge Pauwels leads the breakaway at Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 92

The peloton rides along the coast during Milan-San Remo.

The peloton rides along the coast during Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 92

A helicopter films the action during Milan-San Remo.

A helicopter films the action during Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 92

The peloton rides through the wet weather.

The peloton rides through the wet weather.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 92

A Katusha rider leads the peloton during Milan-San Remo.

A Katusha rider leads the peloton during Milan-San Remo.
Image 88 of 92

The Peloton crosses a bridge on the way to San Remo.

The Peloton crosses a bridge on the way to San Remo.
Image 89 of 92

The Peloton rides along the coast during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

The Peloton rides along the coast during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
Image 90 of 92

The Peloton rides along the coast during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

The Peloton rides along the coast during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
Image 91 of 92

The Peloton rides along the coast during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

The Peloton rides along the coast during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.
Image 92 of 92

The Peloton rides during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

The Peloton rides during the 2015 Milan-San Remo.

As has so often been the case, the longest of the Classics fell to the man who spent the shortest amount of time at the front. At almost 300 kilometres,Milan-San Remo is a race of patience as much as it is of endurance, and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) showed both qualities in abundance as he emerged in the final 50 metres to claim victory.

Last year’s winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) had looked set to confirm pre-race expectations when he was ushered into the box seat by teammate Luca Paolini with a little over a kilometre remaining, but the Via Roma after seven hours of racing is a finishing straight like no other.

Kristoff was forced to open his effort from distance – or at least, sooner than he would have liked – and he was swamped in the final 100 metres. Degenkolb swooped past to take the spoils, while Kristoff just held off Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and a blanket of riders for second place.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was among them, and he had to settle for fourth after opening his sprint from quite a way back. The Slovak had shown his eagerness on the Poggio when he attempted to bridge across to attackers Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Geraint Thomas (Sky), and he even briefly found himself at the very front of the race with two kilometres remaining. A costly error, perhaps.

Degenkolb, by contrast, maintained a watching brief during that breathless finale, always well-positioned on the climbs, but never once exposing himself to the wind before it was absolutely necessary. His was an approach ripped straight from the Oscar Freire playbook and, as its wont, La Classicissima rewarded intelligence as much as it did strength.

“It was a really tough race, a beautiful victory. It’s a race that really suits me, it’s perfect for me and now it’s mine,” Degenkolb said. “The team helped me perfectly as far as the Poggio. I was always near the front positions on the descent and then I just gave it my all in the sprint.”

Kristoff’s words after the podium ceremony echoed the lament of so many beaten men on the Via Roma over the years. Milan-San Remo’s traditional finishing straight returned to the route this time around after an eight-year hiatus and, once again, that almost imperceptible rise to the line made a whole world of difference.

“Luca Paolini did great work for me. On the Poggio, he was fantastic and he practically brought me all the way to Via Roma. He led me out wonderfully and I gave it my all,” Kristoff said. “Unfortunately, Degenkolb passed me on a slightly uphill finishing straight. Those last 50 metres seemed liked they’d never end. Maybe I went too early…”

The Norwegian’s hopes had already seemed to be ebbing away on the Cipressa, where Team Sky and BMC’s aggression left him dangling at the rear of the reduced peloton like a loose tooth, but – not for the first time – Paolini was La Primavera’s best supporting actor. The bearded Italian kept Kristoff in touch there, and then led the bunch almost all the way up the Poggio, with Kristoff tucked on his wheel in second position.

With other fast men, including Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) losing contact on the Poggio, the balance looked to be tilting towards Kristoff, though as ever in Milan-San Remo, there were late cameos and twists.

On the climb itself, Thomas, who was already off the front with Daniel Oss (BMC), powered away alone, while closer to the summit, Greg Van Avermaet showcased his form with a searing acceleration that saw him bridge across to the Welshman at the top of the descent.

Sagan and Matthews, meanwhile, also made an attempt to track the move in the company of Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), but ultimately found themselves caught in no man’s land and the race came back together on the plunge down into San Remo.

“I followed Sagan on the Poggio to stay with him but it wasn’t the moment,” Matthews said. “Kristoff was strong in the finale but I left it too late in the sprint. I had good legs in the finale, maybe I was the fastest. It’s one of the best results of my career but I’m disappointed.”

Such is the terrible beauty of Milan-San Remo, as Degenkolb could attest. Twelve months ago, a late puncture eliminated the German from contention, and he fought back the tears as he considered his turn in fortunes.

“One year ago it was the biggest disappointment in my career. I had the legs to be there and sprint like today like I did today but it took me almost a week to get over it,” he said. “When I look back now it’s really unbelievable, from the deepest to the highest point: that was the emotion.”

How it unfolded

For the third successive year, steady rain and low temperatures greeted the peloton as they lined up beneath Milan’s Arco della Pace and it was decidedly more winter than primavera for the entire trundle through the flatlands of Lombardy and Piedmont as far as the Passo del Turchino

As ever, an early break with a sizeable Italian contingent formed once the flag dropped and the eleven escapees - Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Sebastian Molano (Colombia), Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk), Stefano Pirazzi (CSF Bardiani), Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Androni Giocattoli) and Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) – carried a lead of ten minutes across the mighty Po, shortly beyond Pavia.

Katusha and Trek Factory Racing were perhaps the most diligent of the pace-setters in the peloton in the opening 200 kilometres, and they ensured that the deficit was down to just five minutes by the time they crested the summit of the Turchino and began the drop towards the Riviera.

Mercifully, the rain abated as the afternoon progressed, and while it wasn’t quite spring on the Ligurian coast, the roads were at least almost dry by the time the race hit the capi in the final 50 kilometres. Those headlands fractured the unity of the break – Matteo Bono slipped away alone – but they also stirred Team Sky into action in the peloton.

Luke Rowe took up the reins on the Capo Berta, with Thomas and Ben Swift tucked in behind him, and when their teammate Salvatore Puccio’s wheels slid from under him on the descent, that trio found themselves with a gap over the peloton. Rather than sit up, Rowe elected to keep forcing the pace, and by the base of the Cipressa, they had picked off the remnants of the early break, though Orica-GreenEdge’s brief spell of chasing meant that the bunch was always within touching distance and they were caught as the climb began.

On the Cipressa, it became clear that Sky and BMC were determined to make the race as selective as possible in a bid to shake off the pure fast men. Silvan Dillier, Van Avermaet and Thomas, along with an impressive Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), enjoyed a brief rally off the front, and when that petered out, Lars Peter Nordhaug’s brisk tempo put Kristoff, Cavendish, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Greipel in difficulty.

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) enjoyed a brief cameo on the descent, but as the road flattened out, Oss and Thomas forged clear. With Oss performing the bulk of the pace-setting, the duo established a lead of 30 seconds with 15 kilometres remaining, but it was shorn back to 17 seconds as they began the climb of the Poggio.

Once the gradient stiffened, Thomas struck out alone, and while Paolini was now leading the bunch in support of Kristoff, he was making no inroads into the deficit on the climb. 700 metres from the summit, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) launched a testing acceleration but it was his teammate Van Avermaet who eventually broke the deadlock, ripping clear of the chase group and setting out in pursuit of Thomas.

Van Avermaet would lead all the way down the descent – where Gilbert, Gerald Ciolek, Stybar and Michal Kwiatokowski all crashed out of contention – and then try to forge away as the road flattened out, only to relent inside the final two kilometres.

When Paolini took over in support of Kristoff and led a group of 30 or so riders past the famous fountain and onto the Via Roma, it began to feel like a case of what Yogi Berra would call déjà vu all over again. But one can never step in the same river twice, and this time victory washed over John Degenkolb.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin6:46:16
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Saxo
5Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Grega Bole (Slo) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
17Paul Martens (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Aleja Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:06
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:09
30Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:11
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
32Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
36Rein Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
42Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Andre' Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:51
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
50Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
51Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:38
54Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
59Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:38
60Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:38
61Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
64Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
65Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:41
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:56
68Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:59
70Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
72Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
73Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Jérome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
78Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Argon 18
79Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
81Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
82Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
83Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
85Juan Jo Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
86Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
88Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
89Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora - Argon 18
90Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
91Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
93Axel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
94Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
95Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora - Argon 18
99Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
100Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:06:30
102Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:07:08
103Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
105Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
106Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora - Argon 18
107Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
108Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
109Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora - Argon 180:08:27
110Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:08:57
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
113Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
115Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
116Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
117Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
118Brayan St Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
119Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:30
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Jan Barta (Cze) Bora - Argon 18
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Argon 18
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Saxo
126Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:11:37
127Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
128Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
129Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
131Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
132Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
133Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
134Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
135Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
137Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
138Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:58
139Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
143Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
144Robert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
145Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
146Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
147Rick Flens (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
149Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
150Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
151Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
152Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
153Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
154Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
155Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
156Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
157Steven Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
158Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
159Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
160Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:20:41

