Paris-Nice stage 5 - Live coverage

By

All the action from the long ride to La Côte-Saint-André

The profile of stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Paris-Nice)
After 8km we have  another attack ands this one could stick. 

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2R), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-McLaren), Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie) already lead the peloton by 30 seconds.

Allez le gars! 

Six riders including world champion Mads Pedersen made an attempted to break clear but were soon pulled back. It is surely a sign of more attacks to come.

The race is officially underway and we immediately have some attacks.

Riders and teams seemed in good spirits at the start

Click here to read our full report from the time trial and to see full results and our photo gallery.  

SAINTAMANDMONTROND FRANCE MARCH 11 Podium Sren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Celebration during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 4 a 151km Individual Time Trial from SaintAmandMontrond to SaintAmandMontrond ITT ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 11 2020 in SaintAmandMontrond France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In Wednesday's time trial stage, Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) produced a superb performance to win. The Dane covered the 15km course in a time of 18:51 to hold off the late challenge of race leader Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by six seconds. 

Kasper Asgreen rounded out the top three on a day that also saw Schachmann extend his lead in the overall standings.

After four stages, Schachmann leads Kragh Andersen by 58 seconds but the real damage saw the German put significant time into a number of the pre-race favourites with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain McLaren), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) all losing significant time.

There is only a a slight breeze from the southwest and the ride towards Lyon follows a southest direction, so it shouldn't be a factor today. 

129 riders left Gannat on the way official start out of town. Tejay Van Garderen (EF Pro Cycling) was the only rider not to start.

It will be fascinating to see if a quality breakaway forms, if the peloton chases and if it will stay away to the finish.  

The 227km stage includes four categorised climbs for a total of 13.5km of climbing but the terrain is rolling all day. 

We are likely to see a breakaway attempt, with the sprint teams working ands hoping their man can survive and fight for victory in La Côte-Saint-André.   

The stage rolls south east across central France from Gannat to south of Lyon.

The riders are gathering for the start of the 227km stage, the longest of this year's race. 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 5 of Paris-Nice. 

