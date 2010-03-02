Trending

Stage 6: Peynie - Tourrettes-sur-Loup - 220 km

Map and profile

Climbs:

Km 33.5 - Côte de Val-Rose - 1.9 km climb to 4.3 % - Category 3
Km 38.0 - Côte de Barjols - 1.7 km climb to 4.2 % - Category 3
Km 85.5 - Côte des Tuillières - 2.2 km climb to 8.2 % - Category 2
Km 101.0 - Côte du Mont Méaulx - 1.7 km climb to 5.1 % - Category 3
Km 131.5 - Côte de Tignet - 2.8 km climb to 5.1 % - Category 3
Km 147.0 - Côte de Plascassier - 3.7 km climb to 2.1 % - Category 3
Km 156.5 - Côte de Châteauneuf (D.3-D.2210) - 1.3 km climb to 9.5 % - Category 2
Km 187.5 - Col de Vence - 9.7 km climb to 6.6 % - Category 1

