Trending

Stage 5: Pernes-les-Fontaines - Aix-en-Provence - 157 km

Map and profile

Climbs:

Km 40.0 - Col de Murs - 10.5 km climb to 4.3 % - Category 2
Km 75.5 - Côte de Lacoste - 2.6 km climb to 3.8 % - Category 3
Km 84.5 - Côte de Bonnieux - 2.6 km climb to 4.2 % - Category 3
Km 127.0 - Côte de Saint-Canadet - 4.8 km climb to 3.9 % - Category 3
 

Latest on Cyclingnews