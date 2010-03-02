Trending

Stage 3: Saint-Junien - Aurillac - 208 km

Map and profile

Climbs:

Km 31.5 - Côte des Cars - 2.4 km climb to 5.9 % - Category 3
Km 50.5 - Côte de la Croix de Teulet - 3.5 km climb to 3.9 % - Category 3
Km 70.0 - Côte de la Grande Renaudie - 1.7 km climb to 4.6 % - Category 3
Km 128.0 - Côte de Sainte Fortunade - 5.3 km climb to 4.5 % - Category 2
Km 165.0 - Côte de Sexcles - 4.8 km climb to 6.4 % - Category 2
Km 205.0 - Côte de la Martinie - 1.1 km climb to 7.2 % - Category 2
 

