Lander Loockx wins 72kg of cheese as he takes first pro victory of career at Paris-Camembert

Belgian claims second victory of year for Unibet Tietema Rockets team

Lander Loockx
Lander Loockx (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets) saw off the WorldTour teams to secure the first pro win of his career from a sprint of five in Paris-Camembert.

On a fraught, ultra-fast race with a hilly finale which saw the peloton split into various segments, the Belgian was part of a small group that clipped away over the Cat.3 Côte de Champeaux, some 30 kilometres from the line.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Picture by Thomas MaheuxSWpixcom 07102023 Cycling 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Provincia di Treviso Veneto Italy Elite Men Bunch

UCI Gravel World Series: Matthew Holmes and Lucia Gonzalez Blanco win 114 Gravel
Morgan Aguirre&#039;s face paints the story of the mud on the course

Gravel Earth Series: Morgan Aguirre, Toby Perry master 'absolute chaos' in tough muddy conditions to win The Hills elite races
LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence
Dutch Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime wins the women elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 169.1 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes sprints to repeat victory
Danish Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek wins the men elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 250.3 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Gent-Wevelgem: Mads Pedersen takes long-range solo victory
Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th and final stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia race, a 88,2 km loop between Barcelona and Barcelona, on March 30, 2025. Roglic won the Vuelta a Catalunya on Sunday, soloing through the seventh and final stage in Barcelona, where his main rival Juan Ayuso (UAE) fell behind in the final. Roglic, who was a second behind Ayuso at the start of this final stage, broke away with 20 km to go and managed to maintain his lead to secure his second Volta a Catalunya victory. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Primož Roglič wins Volta a Catalunya after stunning solo stage victory
Team Lidl-Trek&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons celebrates crossing first the finish line of the 6th stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 159km stage race between Berga and Queralt, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya: Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6
FORLI ITALY MARCH 29 Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 5 a 1325km stage from Brisighella to Forli on March 29 2025 in Forli Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett wins overall as Jay Vine solos to stage victory
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) goes back-to-back with solo wins at E3 Saxo Classic
E3 Saxo Classic: Mathieu van der Poel decimates peloton across Flemish cobbles for repeat victory
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Blue Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya: Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5, Ayuso retakes race lead
Coppi e Bartali 2025: Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) charges to stage 4 victory and with it grabs GC lead
Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett moves into GC lead with uphill victory on stage 4

