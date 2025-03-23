Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France

published

The Slovakian rider outsprints Benjamin Thomas and Niklas Larsen for the victory in Cholet

Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) secured the victory in a rain-soaked edition of the Cholet Agglo Tour, outsprinting his breakaway companions to take the win on the streets of Cholet. 

Kubiš was part of a three-rider breakaway that held off the peloton by a whisker when he launched his sprint inside 300 metres to go to take the win ahead of Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm).

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

